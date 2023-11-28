The clock is ticking on this limited-quantity RTX 4090 gaming desktop deal — it's $800 off if you can claim it in time
This limited-quantity deal closes once all offers have been claimed.
From our own experience here at Windows Central, I can say that Alienware is a fantastic tech company that produces excellent gaming desktops and laptops. Right now as part of a Cyber Monday deal, the powerful Alienware Aurora R15 RTX 4090 desktop is $800 off with free shipping. This is a limited-quantity discount that will no longer be available once all special offers have been claimed. All-in-all, it's a really good deal if you want to get a reliable high-end pre-built gaming desktop.
Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop: was
$3,899.99 now $3,099.99 at Dell
This high-end NVIDIA RTX 4090 gaming desktop features an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor with 16 cores and 32 threads along with 32GB RAM and a 2TB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD. To make things fun, the side panel features a window for you to look inside and you can customize the RGB lighting to show off the various internals.
✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for a powerful high-end and pre-built gaming desktop that can handle Ultra graphics.
❌Avoid it if: You don't like the limited upgrade potential.
👀 Alternative deal: was
$2,199.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (13th Gen Intel Core i7 with RTX 4070)
What makes the Alienware AW3821DW great?
Dell and its subsidiary Alienware are no strangers to our list of the best pre-built gaming PCs. Throughout our various laptop, desktop, and PC accessory reviews, Alienware has repeatedly proven to be an excellent brand to go with. So, I am more than happy to recommend the Aurora R15 to anyone looking for a high-end pre-built gaming desktop. It even comes with a keyboard and mouse, so all you need after that is one of the best gaming monitors.
To be clear, the configuration that's specifically mentioned in the above deal is for the base options — Windows 11 Home, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, RTX 4090, 32GB RAM, and a 2TB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD. This makes it a very powerful gaming desktop that can easily handle Ultra graphics in games.
Really, the only downside is the Aurora R15 is that it doesn't have as much upgrade potential as some other options out there. But if you're going for a pre-built PC then this likely isn't a problem. Additionally, if you don't like this specific configuration shown in the deal above, you can customize these options as you see fit and still claim this major discount — as long as you do so before time runs out or all of the special offers have been claimed. Just note that the price will go up as you choose other options.
As far as gaming desktops go, the Aurora R15 offers a good range of ports including a total of nine USB-A ports, three USB-C ports, S/PDIG Digital Outputs, DisplayPorts, and an HDMI port. That's plenty of connections to work with your best PC gaming accessories or monitors.
Aside from actual features, the casing has a window on the side where you can view the inside of the Aurora R15. What's more, the free Alienware Command Center software allows you to customize RGB lighting to get the look and effects you specifically want from the desktop. It's bound to look awesome in any room you put it in.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market.