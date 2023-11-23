The best Xbox gaming monitors are currently on sale for Black Friday, and no, that's not hyperbole

The best monitor for Xbox Series X|S, as rated by multiple users online, websites like Rtings, and myself, is currently on sale at Best Buy. Not to mention, the other monitors from the same Samsung lineup are also on sale. There's something here for every gamer looking to freshen their gaming setup.

Best of the best

First up, we have the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8. The latest G8 has HDR2000 and FreeSync/G-Sync packed into a curved, 32-inch 4k frame. In terms of color reproduction and HDR output, it's top-tier outside of costly OLED monitors available today. You might think there's little use in a 240hz display for consoles that only output at 120hz, but there is a nuanced advantage for input lag. When tested, the G8 has a better input response time when set to 240hz than when set to 120hz, even if the source is 120hz. For gamers out there who may switch between Xbox and PC like me, this monitor is 100% for you.

Samsung - Odyssey Neo G8 32" Curved 4K FreeSync | was $1499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy



The best monitor ever tested for Xbox Series X by Rtings is 33% off. While the 240hz might be overkill for Xbox, there is slightly less input lag due to the higher refresh rate. The HDR is also better than the Neo G7 flat screen. This monitor makes even more sense if you're a gamer who also plays on PC as well.

✅Perfect for: Gamers with both an Xbox and PC gaming setup that want 4K and HDR content with the fastest response times. ❌Avoid if: You want to save a little money. 👍Price check: $999.99 at Amazon



🤔Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free two-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

As to why you should buy the Odyssey Neo G8 through Best Buy, the reasons are simple. Not only is it the lowest price, but you can usually order it online and pick it up in two hours. Returns are also hassle-free, easy, and instant.



Moreover, getting a Best Buy membership can get things like free two-day shipping, more significant discounts, and a very generous 60-day return window. Don't know how that works? Read our My Best Buy memberships explained: Plus and Total price, rewards, and more for our summary.

More great Black Friday deals

Also the best on console

Coming in "second place" is the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7. The refresh rate is the only significant difference between the G7 and its bigger brother, G8. The G7 is capped at 165hz instead of the 240hz in the G8. Players will barely notice a difference when gaming on an Xbox Series X|S. Gamers also on PC should spend the extra $100 for the bonus of having 240hz output if they can afford it.

Samsung - Odyssey Neo G7 32" Curved 4K FreeSync | was $1299.99 now $849.99 at Amazon



For series Xbox Series X|S owners, this is the best monitor you can purchase without crossing the $1000 threshold after tax. With every feature you'll ever want, the G7 is beautifully priced and ready to shine in 4k, HDR brilliance.





✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for the best 4K/HDR experience in console gaming on a monitor that don't need it for PC Gaming. ❌Avoid if: If you're also a PC gamer. When you're already spending $900 on a monitor, it makes sense to spend the extra $100 on the G8 for the better PC experience. 👍Price check: $899.99 at Best Buy

Bonus picks

If you want something cheaper but still performs, consider picking up the older model G7. While it comes in at a rather large 43" (which can be a massive positive for players slightly away from their screen), the older G7 performs like the newer entries, for the most part. The drawback comes with the HDR, as Samsung's earlier iterations aren't as good as the latest ones. If you're all right setting the bar lower for HDR content, consider picking this up for cheap!

Samsung - Odyssey Neo G7 43" Mini 4K | was $999.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy



Coming in at a solid third place is the older model Neo G7. Coming in at a monstrous 43", the only knock on it is the slightly inferior HDR compared to its newer counterpart. Don't miss this deal if big and beautiful is your thing.

✅Perfect for: Gamers who want to compromise for the best on a budget. This monitor still checks every box in 4K, 120hz, and HDR gaming. ❌Avoid if: If you want or need better HDR content. As the HDR600 lacks compared to the HDR2000 of the newer models. 👍Price check: $549.99 at Amazon



Coming in at $250, this is a great monitor for FPS gamers. While the resolution is 1440p, it can still reach 120hz on Xbox Series X|S. You may have to disable VRR like some other 1440p HDMI 2.0 monitors to get it to work.

Samsung - Odyssey G51C 32" | was $399.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy



The smaller, less talked about sibling of the G7/G8. The G5 is a budget monitor that makes the most out of what it is. Coming in at $250 will give gamers the most bang for their buck.

✅Perfect for: Xbox players that don't want to spend more on the display than they did their console, but still want something more than 1080p provides. ❌Avoid if: If you want 4K or good HDR content, as the G5 is limited to 1440p and has HDR10. Which, speaking from experience, isn't all that great. 👍Price check: $306.99 at Amazon



Last but not least, we have the Odyssey G4. The cheapest of all our selections, the resolution is also the lowest, set at 1080p. While you won't have the prettiest image of them all, it comes with 240hz, perfect for any serious PC gamer. Outperform the best players in Counter-Strike 2 before jumping back on Xbox for some much-needed RNR.

Samsung - 27” Odyssey FHD IPS 240Hz Gaming Monitor | was $349.99 now $219.99 at Best Buy



With a 1080p display, most users won't come slamming through the proverbial doors for the G4. For $220, it does come loaded with features any gamer would want.

✅Perfect for: Dual Xbox and PC gamers that don't care about resolution or fancy HDR babble. ❌Avoid if: If you want something greater than 1080p, or want modern visual features such as HDR. 👍Price Check: $219.99 at Amazon (for the 25")



So why the heck is the Odyssey Neo G8 so great? It's because it offers everything a gamer could ever want without stepping into OLED territory, literally. If you search for OLED monitors with 4K resolution, you'll only find screens around 48". This is far too large for a "monitor," at least to me.



If you're looking for something listed in the 30-inch range, they're all capped at 1440p. OLED has yet to make the leap down to proper monitor size, but while we wait (if it ever comes), the Odyssey lineup is the best in my experience. 4K, excellent HDR, and 240hz will mean the smoothest, most precise experience a proper gaming monitor can provide.