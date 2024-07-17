This $35 Xbox and PC controller only has one flaw, but it's still 100% worth it. Here's why.
The GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller is going on sale for Amazon Prime Day, and we think it's one of the best wired Xbox/PC controllers you can buy, without question.
There are dozens of third-party manufacturers in the gaming industry shipping all kinds of gaming hardware to meet gamers' demands at extraordinarily high prices. GameSir, on the other hand, focuses on making gaming peripherals that are not only high-quality but also affordable to purchase with low MSRPs for players who don't possess the budget for high-end gaming hardware.
One such GameSir product is the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox consoles and PC, which is currently being sold at a 20% discount at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day, reducing its $44.99 price tag down to $35.99.
GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller | was $44.99 now $35.99 at Amazon
Are you looking for a high-quality wired controller at an inexpensive price? Then feast your eyes on the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller, which features a sturdy build, responsive controls, comfy ergonomics, remappable rear buttons, and more.
✅Perfect for: Players on a budget hunting for a high-quality wired Xbox and PC controller with extra features.
❌Avoid it if: You are looking for a wireless controller so your living space isn't cluttered with cables.
🔎Our review: GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller (Xbox & PC) review: So close to perfection, even with the cable
💰Price check: $42.99 at Best Buy
Why should you buy the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller?
Our own Zachery Boddy reviewed the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller last year and praised it as one of the finest third-party Xbox controllers for its exceptional build quality, responsive controls, and a wide range of extra functions while keeping its price tag at a budget-friendly rate.
It's easy to see why my colleague complimented it so much, as this GameSir controller has many excellent components. It is well-constructed and durable, capable of withstanding years of use. Its faceplate can be easily swapped with others should you wish to personalize its cosmetic appearance. Thanks to its light, compact shape and comfortable grips on the triggers, bumpers, and joysticks, it has great ergonomics.
The GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller also has excellent responsive controls. The buttons feel good to press with great feedback, the functions of the rear buttons can be remapped to fit your preferred playstyle, and the triggers and joysticks feature Hall Effect technology, which makes inputs more precise and reduces stick drift on joysticks so you don't get accidental input errors when moving them.
In addition, this controller has built-in headset audio controls that can be activated using the "M" and the D-pad, the ability to plug into Xbox consoles and PCs with its USB-C cable, and an easy-to-use GameSir App on Xbox and PC that will allow players to reconfigure its buttons, joystick dead zone, rumble intensity, and more.
While this controller may not have a wireless counterpart to satisfy players looking for wireless controllers, the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller is still one of the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers despite that fact, especially if you prefer using wired controllers to play the best Xbox games and best PC games.
If what you have seen here has piqued your interest in the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller, then you're in luck. Its MSRP of $44.99 has dropped to $35.99 on Amazon thanks to Amazon Prime Day, making the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller more affordable to purchase now than usual.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!