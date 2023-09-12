Deal Alert: Xbox Series X gets a very rare sale, but act fast before stock runs out

If you've been waiting for a deal to pick up an Xbox Series X console, now may be the perfect time to pick one up from Woot! The console is now available at a $30 discount, making it just $470. Deals from Woot! are limited, and this one will only be available for 18 days or until an unknown number of supplies are sold out.

If you're doing early holiday shopping and want to pick up a console for everybody on your list, this deal may be a little harder to take advantage of since Woot! is limiting customers to just 3 consoles.

Xbox Series X | was $499.99 now $469.99 at Woot! Jump into the latest generation of gaming with the most powerful Xbox console on the market. Xbox's Velocity Architecture powers the Series X and includes features like DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD, and support for 4K gaming. Price check: $489 (Amazon)| $499 (Best Buy)

The Xbox Series X launched as the world's most powerful Xbox console in 2020, with early production being hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply issues. The smaller but still mighty Xbox Series S was more readily available at the time, but the Series X's smaller sibling has come under fire for its limitations.

Why go for Series X over Series S right now

If you've been thinking of saving money and going for the Xbox Series S, but are also looking to get Baldur's Gate 3... the Series X may be your better choice.

Larian Studios, the developers behind Baldur's Gate 3, stated that the Xbox Series S caused an untimely delay in the game's release to Xbox. While this has been sorted out, and players can expect Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox later this fall, the Series S version of the game will be missing split-screen co-op functionality. Larian Studios may be the first to develop a workaround for console parity, but they will unlikely be the last. As games continue to grow throughout this generation, it seems more and more developers will find ways to trim down their games on the Series S to launch on the Xbox platform.

There are no plans for a mid-gen refresh of the Series console family at this time. Players who want to experience everything a game like Baldur's Gate 3 has to offer may want to pick up an Xbox Series X as an upgrade to the Series S when a deal like Woot!'s is available. Of course, if split-screen co-op is a concern, you'll also want to consider picking up any of our picks for the best Xbox controllers while you're at it.