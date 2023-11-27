Every Xbox Series X deal ever blown out of the water by Amazon at the last minute with lowest price of all time

Cyber Monday 2023 is getting closer and closer to being done, but there's a few last-minute deals you shouldn't skip. This might be the biggest: Amazon is offering an Xbox Series X for $399 as long as you make sure to click the coupon at checkout. This offer can't be beat and there's no telling how long it'll stay in stock. If you're interested, you need to buy it right now.

Xbox Series X | was $499 now $399 at Amazon Microsoft's higher-end gaming console is available cheaper than ever. Take advantage of this amazing deal and you'll be saving $100 on one of the best ways to play new Xbox exclusive games.

✅Perfect for: If you want to play Xbox games at their best console settings possible while still saving a lot of money compared to the normal price. ❌Avoid it if: You want to save even more money by getting an Xbox Series S. 💰Price check: $449 at Best Buy

Why should you buy an Xbox Series X?

Games await. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Xbox Series X is the big sibling compared to the smaller Xbox Series S. This more expensive console provides better graphical fidelity and higher framerates, pushing current-generation games beyond what the Xbox Series S is capable of. Games like Alan Wake 2 and Starfield look better and run smoother, simple as that.

Normally, that tradeoff is substantial, with the Xbox Series X being offered at $500 across retailers. This period of Black Friday to Cyber Monday brought some impressive discounts, where you could score an Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 and/or gift cards for around $449. But now, as the light grows dark — at least where I live, bear with me for the cinematic moment — Amazon has swooped in with a thunderous deal.

While it technically still lists the Xbox Series X at $449, there's a coupon applied at checkout that brings the total price down by $49.01, meaning you can grab this console for under $400 (without having to be a member of some shopping subscription) for the first time ever. Technically, you can save even more money by getting an Xbox Series S 1TB model for $299, but if you care about seeing games look their best, this deal can't be passed up.

In our review of the Xbox Series X, managing editor Jez Corden wrote that "The Xbox Series X is a spectacular console. Every aspect of it is dripping with the love of a massive team that clearly cared about every millimeter, every line of code that was poured into this monolithic whole."