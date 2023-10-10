Grab free Forza Motorsport DLC along with a discounted 1TB WD_Black Xbox Expansion Card with this exclusive deal

The long-awaited reboot of Xbox Game Studio's legendary racing franchise, Forza Motorsport has finally been fully released to the public. This entry re-energizes the series with a rebuilt physics engine, tighter controls, hundreds of licensed cars to race in, and much more.

To celebrate the game's launch and Amazon Prime's Big Deals Days event, Western Digital is giving away digital tokens that will allow players to download Forza Motorsport's Race Day Car DLC Pack for free. The catch is that they're bundled with WD_BLACK C50 1TB Xbox Expansion Cards for a limited time, a packaged deal that is exclusive to Western Digital.

The good news is that this product is having a 17% discount sale on Western Digital. So instead of its full retail price of $149.99, it is currently being sold for $124.99.

WD_BLACK C50 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox | was $149.99 now $124.99 Grab free tokens for Forza Motorsport DLC and 1TB storage space for your Xbox Series X|S with this exclusive discount deal for the WD_BLACK C50 Xbox Expansion Card. ✅Great for: Those looking to store tons of extra game data on their Xbox consoles and free Forza Motorsport DLC. 💰Price check: $124.99 (was $149.99 ) at Amazon (without Car Pack DLC)

For those wondering what a WD_BLACK C50 1TB Expansion Card is, it's an add-on accessory designed to create roughly 1000GB extra storage space for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. It functions primarily the same as Seagate's Xbox Storage card, but it features a different cosmetic design. All you have to do to install the device is to plug it into the back of your Xbox console.

Of course, the biggest major difference between the devices is that Seagate Expansion Cards don't have free DLC to one of the best Xbox games in recent memory.

So if you're a Forza Motorsport fan who's interested in getting free access to a selection of cars from Forza Motorsport's huge list of cars and need extra storage space to install the game and DLC, take advantage of this deal. It's only a matter of time before this Amazon Prime Day deal runs out, or the product is sold out, so buy it while you can.