The best Xbox controller that money can buy falls to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday — don't miss this deal!

It's officially Black Friday week, and that means all the best deals on tech, accessories, and more are finally hitting digital storefronts. One such discount is this phenomenal one on Microsoft's fan-favorite Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, which stands tall as the most advanced wireless Xbox controller on the market. Its standard MSRP is $179.99, but while this stellar limited-time deal is around, you can pick one up from Verizon for just $107.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen the gamepad go for by a wide margin, making this a deal you shouldn't pass up if you've been looking to get one.

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 | was $179.99 now $107.99 at Verizon With adjustable thumbsticks, hair trigger locks, four back paddles for additional inputs, durable rubber grips, and a stellar 40-hour battery life, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is Microsoft's premier gamepad. Notably, it comes with a carrying case, a charging dock, and a USB-C cable for extra value and convenience.

More great Black Friday deals

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2: Why it's worth it

The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 in its carrying case. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you're looking to take your gaming experiences to the next level, the robust and well-built Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is absolutely worth getting — especially when Black Friday 2023 is keeping the cost this low. Its thumbsticks have adjustable tension and you can pull its triggers exceptionally quickly thanks to their hair trigger locks, allowing you to finely tune your gamepad and enjoy a noteworthy advantage in competitive shooters. You can also map extra inputs to the four paddles on the back of the controller, which is quite handy in games with combos or complex control schemes. Oh, and those rubber grips ensure that even the butteriest of fingers will hold on tight.

On top of the excellent controller itself, you also get a hardshell carrying case for it, as well as a charging dock and a USB-C cable that can be used for both charging and for wired play on an Xbox console or Windows PC. Notably, the case has a magnetic floor that will keep the dock in place should you prefer to juice the gamepad up while it's inside, which is something you can do easily thanks to the cable opening on its back. You won't need to worry about charging often, though, as the controller has a fantastic battery life of 40 hours.

On both Xbox and PC, mapping inputs to the controller's buttons is handled through the free Xbox Accessories app (you can even use it to change the color of the lit up Xbox button). You also have the ability to create and save three custom profiles on the controller and switch between them whenever you want, which is something you'll no doubt find valuable if you play a variety of different games frequently.

In his Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 review, Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Corden said that this controller "represents the best of Xbox's engineering efforts, with careful attention paid to every aspect of its design, construction, and execution." The usual $180 price is pretty hefty, but for just $108, it's an incredible pickup.

Ultimately, this is the best Xbox controller that money can buy, and this also happens to be one of the best Xbox controller deals for Black Friday. It doesn't go on sale often, let alone for this low of a price, so make sure you pull the trigger on this bargain before it's gone.