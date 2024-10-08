The Xbox Series S toaster is the perfect early Christmas gift, but can it play Doom?

The Xbox Series S Toaster is a cute way to show your love of gaming in your kitchen. It also toasts things.

Prime Day and Anti-Prime Day pair together to make an excellent event for shopping. Consoles, games, and accessories are all on sale. While I recommend checking out other deals to improve your gaming setup, I also suggest a bit of whimsy in the form of an Xbox Series S Toaster. The gadget makes a great Secret Santa gift or early Christmas gift (even if the gift is really for yourself).

Unfortunately, an Anti-Prime-Day discount on the Xbox Series S Toaster has already ended. But the gamer gift isn't that expensive, even at its retail price. Strangely, Walmart has several online listings for the Xbox Series S Toaster. This one, which is also linked below, has the gadget for $37.46. The toaster originally launched at $39.99 and is often listed at that price, so I suppose you're still saving a few dollars on the Xbox Series S Toaster if you grab it today.

Feed your love of gaming and carbs with the official Xbox Series S Toaster. The toaster is big enough to handle two slices of bread, bagels, waffles, and other food, all while imprinting an Xbox logo on your snack. The Xbox Series S Toaster also has an LED countdown timer to let you know when your food will be ready.



✅Perfect for: Gamers who want to add some Xbox flair to their kitchen. It also makes a great gift!



❌Avoid if: You want to wait to see if Sony makes a PS5 router instead.

The perfect gift for gamers

When the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were announced, many joked about how the former looked like a refrigerator and the latter looked like a toaster. Rather than avoid the memes, Microsoft turned into the skid and made actual products based on the jokes. After making the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge and Xbox Compact Fridge, Microsoft made the Xbox Series S Toaster. That toaster launched at $39.99 but is now ever-so-slightly cheaper at $34.46.

There was an Anti-Prime Day discount on the Xbox Series S Toaster, but the deal ended quickly. But even at its now-normal price, the Xbox Series S Toaster is an excellent gift for a gamer.

While the main draw of the Xbox Series S Toaster is the fact that it looks like an Xbox Series S, the kitchen gadget is also a nice toaster on its own. It features a self-centering bread guide and a bagel button to fit larger items. The toaster shows which setting you have it dialed to with an LED light that then shows a countdown timer, which is a handy addition. The Xbox Series S Toaster also has an anti-jam function, automatic temperature control, and a removable crumb tray.

Of course, those features are standard on most toasters, but I've seen nostalgia-driven gadgets that are below standard and that take advantage of people wanting a brand on their counter. The Xbox Series S Toaster avoids that by being a good toaster that can also "print" an Xbox logo onto food.