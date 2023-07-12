The Xbox Series X has a RARE sale price and you won't believe what it is

Microsoft's Xbox Series X is the higher-end half of the Xbox Series X|S gaming strategy, with two different current-generation consoles that suit different needs.

Xbox Series X: was $500 now $490 at Amazon Microsoft's most powerful gaming hardware is perfect for games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport. Discounts are extremely rare, but you can (technically) save some money by buying one on Amazon Prime Day. Price check: Best Buy $500



✅Pros: 4K gaming support, 1TB of ultra-fast SSD storage, and officially on sale.



❌Cons: A laughably small discount.

If you've been in the market for an Xbox Series X but just haven't felt comfortable buying one just yet, Amazon Prime Day 2023 has come to your rescue! Act fast, and you can save a whopping $10 on an Xbox Series X, bringing the price down from $500 to $490 at Amazon.



While we regularly see a plethora of deals on the Xbox Series S, discounts for the Xbox Series X are extremely rare. Indeed, the price of the Xbox Series X is actually going up in a number of countries, so any discount should be pounced on with rabid abandon. There's no guarantee of how long you'll be able to save $10!

Save $10, and you'll be one-seventh of the way toward buying a brand-new AAA game like Starfield! Alternatively, you could sign up for Xbox Game Pass and then use your savings to buy a snack for while you game.

Why we like this deal

Facetiousness aside, with the price of the Xbox Series X going up outside of the U.S., any kind of discount is actually genuinely appreciated. You're simply not going to find the console on sale that frequently. If you've been waiting to buy one, this is as good a chance as any.

While Microsoft has been (rightfully) criticized for a lack of big first-party games that justify buying a new console, that drought appears to finally be over. Starfield, the next big game from Bethesda Game Studios, is launching in September, and you'll need an Xbox Series X|S or a high-end Windows PC to play it.

Beyond that, even more Xbox first-party games are on the horizon, such as Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Avowed, Clockwork Revolution, and many more.



If you need more storage once you buy your Xbox Series X, consider grabbing the heavily-discounted Seagate Expansion Card and Game Drive, which can be used to store your current-generation and backward-compatible games, respectively. You should also check out our other top Amazon Prime Day deals, where you can save even more.