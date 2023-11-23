The Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Expansion cards are a little cheaper *while stocks last* for Black Friday
Save on this Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Expansion card, and expand your console space by 1TB.
Black Friday is upon us, and that means great deals. One of our favorite deals is that on Xbox Series X|S storage cards, because boy, they are usually very pricy.
Just as we saw with previous deal events, retailers and manufacturers have used Black Friday 2023 as an excuse to slash a tidy $20 off the typical asking price of these cards, which can seamlessly expand your Xbox storage in a simple plug-and-play fashion.
It should be noted that while Amazon lists the deal as offering 50% off, these cards have actually been permanently reduced in price. Nowadays they're usually $150-$160, but hey, every little saving helps, right?
Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Card (1TB)| was
$159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon
Need to store more games? I know you do. That's why you need this storage card from Seagate. This card will store at least a dozen extra mid-sized games, doubling the size of your standard 1TB Xbox Series X or S seamlessly.
Plug and play, no fuss.
✅Perfect for: People who want to expand their storage capacity on Xbox Series X|S consoles, who perhaps don't want to repeatedly delete and re-download games frequently.
❌Avoid if: You don't necessarily play a ton of games and are fine with downloading stuff on the fly.
🔍Our review: Xbox Seagate Storage Expansion Card Review
💰Price check: $129.99 at Best Buy
More great early Black Friday deals
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- More individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for
$634.99$449.99 at Target
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for
$439.99$249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for
$69.99$46.29 at Walmart
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for
$639.99$489 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for
$149.99$89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for
$549.99$399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HP OMEN 27qs for
$429.99$299.99 at Best Buy
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for
$169.99$129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for
$299.99$249 at Walmart
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from
$1,029.99$749.99 at Lenovo
- HP OMEN 34c for
$479.99$329.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for
Save now, store later
These Xbox Series X|S storage cards are incredibly simple in their operation. All you need to do is literally plug them into the proprietary slot on the back. That's it. Your Xbox console will immediately recognize that it has connected an official Xbox Series X|S storage card, and expand your capacity as appropriate.
Xbox Series X consoles come with 1TB of storage as standard, but Xbox Series S models have 512GB of storage at base. The new black Xbox Series S Carbon edition has 1TB of storage, however, but either way, 1TB isn't a huge amount of space in 2023. Some games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 are taking up over 100GB of storage, a tenth of your overall capacity.
With 2TB, there's plenty of room for those large service game staples while leaving space for smaller games you might want to check out via Xbox Game Pass and the like, dipping in and out. Unlike USB HDDs, this storage card can run next-gen Xbox Series X|S games without being transferred to the console's internal storage, since it just counts as internal storage. The CFExpress standard it uses is speedy (albeit pricy).
When these storage cards were launched, they were criticized for being incredibly expensive. They have gradually come down in price over time, and these Black Friday sales just help sweeten the deal. The deal is up on Amazon, but it also being reflected at retailers like Best Buy. It might be worth double-checking the price if you have a My Best Buy membership.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jez Corden a Managing Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem while being powered by caffeine. Follow on Twitter @JezCorden and listen to his Xbox Two podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!