The Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Expansion cards are a little cheaper *while stocks last* for Black Friday

Black Friday is upon us, and that means great deals. One of our favorite deals is that on Xbox Series X|S storage cards, because boy, they are usually very pricy.

Just as we saw with previous deal events, retailers and manufacturers have used Black Friday 2023 as an excuse to slash a tidy $20 off the typical asking price of these cards, which can seamlessly expand your Xbox storage in a simple plug-and-play fashion.

It should be noted that while Amazon lists the deal as offering 50% off, these cards have actually been permanently reduced in price. Nowadays they're usually $150-$160, but hey, every little saving helps, right?

Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Card (1TB)| was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Need to store more games? I know you do. That's why you need this storage card from Seagate. This card will store at least a dozen extra mid-sized games, doubling the size of your standard 1TB Xbox Series X or S seamlessly. Plug and play, no fuss.

✅Perfect for: People who want to expand their storage capacity on Xbox Series X|S consoles, who perhaps don't want to repeatedly delete and re-download games frequently. ❌Avoid if: You don't necessarily play a ton of games and are fine with downloading stuff on the fly. 🔍Our review: Xbox Seagate Storage Expansion Card Review 💰Price check: $129.99 at Best Buy

Save now, store later

These Xbox Series X|S storage cards are incredibly simple in their operation. All you need to do is literally plug them into the proprietary slot on the back. That's it. Your Xbox console will immediately recognize that it has connected an official Xbox Series X|S storage card, and expand your capacity as appropriate.

Xbox Series X consoles come with 1TB of storage as standard, but Xbox Series S models have 512GB of storage at base. The new black Xbox Series S Carbon edition has 1TB of storage, however, but either way, 1TB isn't a huge amount of space in 2023. Some games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 are taking up over 100GB of storage, a tenth of your overall capacity.

With 2TB, there's plenty of room for those large service game staples while leaving space for smaller games you might want to check out via Xbox Game Pass and the like, dipping in and out. Unlike USB HDDs, this storage card can run next-gen Xbox Series X|S games without being transferred to the console's internal storage, since it just counts as internal storage. The CFExpress standard it uses is speedy (albeit pricy).

When these storage cards were launched, they were criticized for being incredibly expensive. They have gradually come down in price over time, and these Black Friday sales just help sweeten the deal. The deal is up on Amazon, but it also being reflected at retailers like Best Buy. It might be worth double-checking the price if you have a My Best Buy membership.