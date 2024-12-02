This Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deal goes brrr — with your last chance to grab it at an even LOWER price while stocks last!

Xbox Series X in white is almost too perfectly suited for the season.

Cyber Monday is in full swing, and I've already spotted a better deal on the Xbox Series X 1TB All-Digital Console in White than we saw on Black Friday. Right now, you can grab the Xbox Series X Digital Edition for $379 at Lenovo, saving you $80. Simply use the discount code EXTRAFIVE at checkout to lock in this price.



Act fast — Lenovo’s best doorbuster deals tend to sell out quickly, and there’s no telling how long this one will last.

🔥The hottest Cyber Monday deals🔥

How to unlock this lowest-ever discount

Add the code EXTRAFIVE at checkout with Lenovo for another $20 off the doorbuster price. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Previously, the best price for this console was $399.99 at Best Buy, but thanks to some good old Cyber Monday price wars, Lenovo isn't only price matching but throwing in this discount code that takes $20 off the basket. You'll need to enter the code in the voucher box at checkout as in the screenshot above — EXTRAFIVE needs to be in all caps, or else it won't work.

The Xbox Series X Digital Edition is an excellent way to dive into Xbox gaming, especially if you’re ready to embrace an all-digital library and don’t have a backlog of discs.

Over the past few years, Microsoft has made major moves in gaming, with significant acquisitions delivering an impressive lineup of games.

Right now, you can enjoy first-party hits like Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games, Starfield, which just got its first huge expansion with Shattered Space, then big AAA titles from Blizzard like Diablo 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Stalker 2 is currently making waves on Xbox Game Pas,s with the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming up on December 9.



And the future looks even brighter. Early 2025 promises Avowed from Obsidian Entertainment and South of Midnight by Compulsion Games. Looking further ahead, fans can expect major titles like DOOM: The Dark Ages and my personal most anticipated title of next year, Fable.

Worried about the cost of all these games? Don’t be! Subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to this growing library of games, with new first- and third-party titles added regularly. There's even a killer Cyber Monday deal right now to get you 3 months access for only $27.99 at CDKeys.

The Xbox Series X Digital Edition provides exactly what it sounds like. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

With Cyber Monday in full swing, now’s the time to grab this deal on the Xbox Series X Digital Edition for just $379 at Lenovo—an even better offer than Black Friday. But don’t wait—deals like this sell out fast, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Is Xbox Series X better than Xbox Series S? With the Xbox Series X|S consoles, Microsoft offers options to suit different budgets. Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S play the same games, but the Xbox Series X delivers superior graphics processing power. This means it can handle higher resolutions, enhanced visual effects, and occasionally higher framerates—up to 120 FPS in some games.

Is Xbox Series X backward compatible? Microsoft has invested heavily in industry-leading backward compatibility, allowing the Xbox Series X to play Xbox One games, hundreds of Xbox 360 titles, and even select original Xbox classics. This means you can instantly download and enjoy games like Dead Space 2 and Gears of War 3 on your console. However, keep in mind that a small number of backward-compatible games are limited to disc-only due to licensing issues. If having access to those titles is a priority, you’ll want the Xbox Series X with its built-in disc drive, unfortunately we couldn't find any decent offers on this in the sales!