WD_Black's expansion card for Xbox is on sale — giving 1TB of industrial goth vibes for only $124.99

Not all expansion cards are created equal, and this deal is for the Xbox gamers who appreciate a little extra edge in their gaming setup. Step aside Seagate, the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card is the new kid in town and it's better looking, and frankly appeals more to aging goth tastes.



The WD_BLACK C50 isn't your average storage expansion card — it's got a bold, chunky design that screams, "I'm here to slay demons and look good doing it." Ok perhaps I've been playing too much Diablo 4. At just $124.99, you can snag this bad boy at Best Buy and save a cool $25. So you can spend that extra cash on black candles, leather wristbands, or maybe even a pet raven.

WD_BLACK C50 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox | was $149.99 now $124.99 at Best Buy The most stylish way to upgrade the limited storage on your Xbox Series X|S, no need to delete and make room in your backlog, store all the games on this essential accessory. It's also discounted at Amazon. 💰Price check: $124.99 at Amazon

For those wondering what a WD_BLACK C50 1TB Expansion Card is, it's an add-on accessory designed to add roughly 1000GB of extra storage space to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. It functions the same as Seagate's Xbox Storage card, but it features a different cosmetic design. All you have to do to install the device is plug it into the back of your Xbox console.



We're talking about a card that's as black as your soul and as roomy as the abyss. With a whole terabyte of storage, you can download all the sinister games, brooding soundtracks, and shadowy game saves your dark heart desires.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card might be sleek, but it's more expensive, and if I had to choose between that and this WD_Black card, I'm fickle. It's like the difference between listening to death metal and elevator music, the WD_Black card just rocks.



On the practical side of things, though, along with the ample storage space you're getting lightning-fast load times and a seamless integration with your Xbox, simply plug in and it's ready to use. Additionally, the card is portable. Making it easy to take your games with you wherever you go. Whether you're headed to a friend's house for a gaming night or simply want to switch between consoles, this card ensures you can access your gaming library without any hassle (or headbanging).



No goths or Xbox consoles were harmed in the making of this post. Offer valid until the dark clouds part and the deal disappears.