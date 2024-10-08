Get your work done in a flash with this Lenovo's laptop now available for under $150 with Walmart's Anti-Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, but other retailers are hosting special, exclusive deals to compete with Amazon at its own namesake event. One such retailer is Walmart, which is hosting a special deal for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop. This budget-friendly laptop is designed to help users complete their documents on time while traveling and allow users to browse the internet for entertainment during breaks.

This laptop normally has an MSRP of $269.99, but Walmart's Anti-Prime Day deal has reduced it by over 50% to a more generous $129.00.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i | was $269.99 now $129.00 at Walmart Come up with fresh ideas and put them into digital writing at fast speeds with the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. This laptop comes equipped with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 10 hours of battery life (with quick charging), 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and other features to make multitasking much easier. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Computer users who want a simple yet effective laptop to get general work involving documents, calculations, and other similar office-work-type tasks done productively. ❌Avoid if: You're looking for a high-end laptop to play graphically-demanding PC games. 💰Price check: was $209.99 now $160 at Amazon 🤔Why Walmart? Walmart provides excellent customer service and a large variety of goods to purchase at reasonable prices. In addition, signing up for the retailer's Walmart Plus membership program will net you access to special perks to enhance your shopping experience such as exclusive discount deals, free grocery delivery, free shipping (no order minimum), and much more.

Why should you buy this laptop?

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is an inexpensive laptop that will be great boon for workers looking to complete documents on time. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is generally known for creating expensive, technologically advanced devices like high-end laptops, gaming laptops, gaming handhelds, and PC accessories to name a few. However, there are times when Lenovo produces cheaper, relatively simple laptops for casual users who want a straightforward desktop for general production work like office work documents and math calculations, or simply browsing the internet to watch their favorite shows and movies online.

One of these products is the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. This affordable laptop is built for people who want to get their work documents fast and have enough Laptop specs to stream and play entertainment media when the user needs a break.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is equipped with a sold Intel Celeron N4500 processor, a 15.6" LCD screen with LED Backlit Anti-Glare so you can see images in crystal-clear quality, 4GB of RAM and an SSD with 128GB worth of storage space.

In addition, this laptop features 10 hours of battery unplugged (which can be quick-charged in 15 minutes), Dolby Audio speakers, a 1MP camera with a privacy shutter for long-distance video calls, and Smart Noise Cancelling to drown out background noise during calls. Plus, this laptop has several USB ports so you can attach your favorite PC accessories to it.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i offers great value with a fast Intel processor in a slim, 0.70" design that makes multitasking easy. Enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life with quick charging. Maximize your screen space with narrow bezels on all sides, and get clear sound from Dolby Audio speakers. Start up instantly with Flip to Start. Improve your video calls with a 1MP camera that has a privacy shutter and Smart Noise Cancelling to block background noise.

With features like these and a generous standard MSRP of $269.99, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is a solid laptop purchase for people looking for an easy-to-use and efficient laptop for general work purposes. In fact, its price tag has become more affordable now thanks to this exclusive Anti-Prime Day deal from Walmart that has cut it down to $129.00, which is over half its original price. For power users, this is not, but for the office or for your kids, it's a great buy at this price.

Why buy at Walmart? Walmart is a critically acclaimed retailer with excellent services, and sometimes sells products with huge discounts you won't find anywhere else. It also hands out exclusive services and discounts to people who sign up for its Walmart Plus membership program, which you can learn more about by checking out our Walmart Plus membership FAQ.

Who is this laptop for? The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is built for casual laptop/PC users who want a cheap yet effective laptop that will allow them to efficiently multitask and get work done on time before deadlines (whether it's office work or school homework assignments).