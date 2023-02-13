HP early Presidents' Day sale slashes prices on laptops, desktops, gaming gear, and accessories

HP decided to celebrate Presidents' Day early with a massive set of discounts across its website. Right now, you can save up to 70% on select devices. Many of the best laptops, desktops, printers, and accessories are all on sale right now. A wide range of PCs are discounted for the event, including those from the ENVY, Pavilion, ZBook, and ProBook lineups.

Gamers can get in on the action as well, since there are HyperX and OMEN sales as well.

As a quick reminder, some of the discounted items are from previous generations. For example, the OMEN 45L Gaming Desktop that's $720 off (now $1,980) has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The system is still going to handle the best PC games, but it's important to check the exact specs before you place your order. HP unveiled newer models of its OMEN gaming desktops earlier this year.

As HP refers to the current deals as a Presidents' Day sale, it's safe to assume that the discounts will continue until at least February 20, 2023. But some items may have limited stock, so if a particular deal catches your eye, it's probably worth jumping on it sooner rather than later.

HP's newer PCs have started shipping or will ship in the coming months. The company likely wants to clear out some of its old stock to make way for devices running the latest internals.