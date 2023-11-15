Buy a $50 Razer gift card for yourself and get a $10 gift card to give away

Black Friday 2023 is almost here and Razer is having some great deals. We recently covered an amazing sale for three Razer laptops which are discounted by 40% or more. Razer is also throwing in a free $200 gift card with every purchase. If you stack Razer's other promo they are running right now, which is if you buy a $50 gift card you get a $10 gift card for free, you can essentially take another $100 off one of these Razer laptops.

Be aware you can only get up to 10 bonus cards per person. But, let's do the math. If you wanted to pick up the Razer Blade 15 - QHD 240Hz - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti at 40% off for $1799, you could buy $500 worth of gift cards and get 10 $10 gift cards totaling $100 and end up picking up your Razer Blade 15 for $1699.

Razer Gift Cards | Buy a $50 gift card get a $10 gift card free Jump on over to Razer before December 31st, 2023 and when you purchase a $50 Gift Card you will get a $10 bonus! Note there is a maximum of 10 bonus cards per person.

✅Great for: Anybody looking to purchase a Razer product this year, or if you are looking for some $10 gift cards to give to friends this year, get yourself some $50 gift cards and give away the $10 as gifts to be everybody's favorite.

More great Razer deals

What are the best Black Friday Razer deals?

The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best compact gaming laptops, and it's heavily discounted right now. (Image credit: Future)

Razer has a great line of products available on their site and as was previously discussed has some truly awesome deals right now on the Razer laptop lineup. Not in the market for a laptop right now? No problem, from Gaming chairs, and apparel, to PC peripherals and a Razer Kishi for gaming on the go with your phone, Razer has something for everybody.

In our Razer Kishi V2 Pro Xbox edition review, we raved over the improvements Razer brought to the Kishi V2 Pro. Having the Xbox branding makes it feel at home with the rest of my Xbox family of accessories. "The Razer Kishi V2 improves upon the original in almost every conceivable way. It's lighter, it's more balanced, it has pleasant, clicky buttons, great triggers, improved input separation, and superior ergonomics." If you haven't picked one up yet, use this gift card trick to get it for 20% off with the bonus cards.

Looking for an amazing wired Xbox controller? The best wired Xbox controller, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, is on sale right now.

Not in the market right now for some Razer gear? Stocking up on gift cards is still a great idea so you have a gift in a pinch for the next office gift exchange or white elephant party you get invited to.