These 7 Prime Day deals are so good we spent our own money on them

If you've seen our front page this week, you'll have noticed more deals than normal. With Amazon Prime Day running, some 4th of July deals staying live, and "Black Friday in July," there are a lot of discounts worth taking advantage of. Our experts cover the best laptop deals and all of the best Prime Day discounts, but some deals are so good we have to take advantage of them ourselves.

This week our team ordered webcams for streaming, delicious kitty treats, and everything in between. Here are the best Prime Day deals we couldn't resist.

Our team at Windows Central includes people in several countries, but the majority of us are in the US or UK. Luckily for us, Prime Day runs on both sides of the pond. The members of our team grabbed these in their respective countries, but if you click any of the links, they should open in your region's version of Amazon.

Glass Chair Mat: was $65.99 now $55.79 at Amazon Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino has sat in many a gaming chair. But what's a chair if it can't roll around your desk? This tempered glass mat is durable enough to withstand heavy usage. It's also clear, so it shows off your floor while protecting it.

Supe Cat Harness and Leash Escape Proof: was $14.98 now $11.18 at Amazon Rubino had to treat his cat as well, obviously. This harness is colorful and designed to stay on a kitty, even if they're running around like mad. ✅Pros: Cannot be escaped from

❌Cons: Cannot be escaped from

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa: was $399.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Our Rebecca Spear requested an invite to purchase this TV deal, but like many, is waiting to hear back. The TV is a dream for Xbox gamers on a budget, with a stunning 4K display, HDR10+ support, quad-core processor, and low input lag. The best part? You can control with your voice using Alexa. ✅Pros: Very affordable, good for gaming, 4K + HDR, "smart TV"

❌Cons: Won't be the best 4K panel, but Amazon is better than other cheaper brands

Yaheetech Pop Up Gazebo: was £72.99 now £59.49 at Amazon Contrary to popular belief, it does get sunny in the UK. Our tech editor, Ben Wilson, ordered this discounted gazebo, which looks like a lovely choice for barbeques. ✅Pros: Protects you from the UK sun

❌Cons: Will more likely be used to protect from UK rain

Salter EK4548 Dual Air Fryer: was £143.48 now 108.99 at Amazon Perhaps to be used in conjunction with the gazebo above, Ben Wilson also ordered this air fryer. It's an excellent gadget for cooking without having to use oil. ✅Pros: Can cook food without using oil

❌Cons: Will make you look mainstream

BBQ Utensil Set Stainless Steel Professional Barbecue Accessories: was £19.99 now £14.99 at Amazon I'm beginning to sense a theme here, because Ben Wilson also ordered a set of BBQ utensils. This set comes with tongues, a spatula, a basting brush, and a knife. They all fit into a convenient carrying case as well. ✅Pros: Tongs require test clicks before grilling

❌Cons: Tongs require test clicks before grilling

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: was $99.99 now $54.30 at Amazon Moving back to general tech, our Jennifer Young ordered a Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam for almost half price. It has a built-in light that's perfect for game streams and business meetings. ✅Pros: Has a built-in ring light

❌Cons: Camera is rather large

Amazon Prime Day has evolved over the years. For example, it's now actually multiple days, but that doesn't mean it lasts forever. Many of these deals will expire at the end of July 13, 2023.

In addition to Prime Day deals through Amazon, many companies have discounts of their own as part of "Black Friday in July." Of course, they couldn't make it easy and put that day of sales on an actual Friday. It actually runs across a few days in July, none of which are a Friday. What that means is that if you see a deal that's worth it, jump on it now.

Before you purchase anything this week, you should see if our writers have found a better deal or a solid alternative. Additionally, you can confirm that a deal is actually a solid discount using Edge and Chrome's built-in price tracking tools or an extension like Keepa or Camelizer.