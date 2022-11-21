LIVE Black Friday Xbox deals: huge savings on Series X games, headsets, accessories, and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central) Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core: $130 $119.99 at Newegg If you've ever wanted the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller but didn't want to pay the full price, good news! Microsoft came out with a budget version called the Elite Series 2 Core. They're very good at names for things. This wireless controller loses a few features from the more expensive model, but it also starts at just $130 instead of $180. And you can save a further $10 - you might get something even better if you wait a few days for an official Black Friday Xbox deal though. Read our review of the Series 2 Core and check out all the differences between this controller and big brother. Decide for yourself if you want to grab it or not. The customization options will probably appeal to you if you really want to perfect your game, and even though it is missing the paddles you can add some for relatively cheap. (Image credit: Windows Central) Xbox Elite Series 2 controller: $180 $129.99 at Newegg with code BFFDAY22 Well, we shared a deal on the budget version of the Elite Series 2 wireless controller. I guess it's only fitting big brother gets a deal, too. This sale from Newegg drops the original Elite Series 2 down to just $130 if you use the code BFFDAY22 during checkout. This is one of the best deals of the holiday season we've seen and cheaper than anything we've seen from other stores in the last few months too. Newegg deals have Black Friday Protection that ensures you're getting the lowest price (and if you're not, they'll make it up to you). We've had a lot to say about the Xbox Elite Series 2 over the years. It's a powerful controller with amazing customization and personalization. It even has an app that really lets you get down to the nitty gritty. It has its downsides, too, but whether or not those are deal breakers will be up to you to decide. What you do get is a long-lasting 40-hour battery, enhanced textures and grips, and a completely personalized gaming experience.

(Image credit: Windows Central) Hyperkin Duke wired controller: $90 $59.99 at Amazon Time to go a little old school. Grab a new wired controller for your Xbox Series X in the design of the original Duke controller. Hyperkin's controller is officially licensed by Xbox. It is designed to work with the Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and even Windows 10 if you prefer. In keeping with the old design, it even has an original Xbox startup animation that plays on the Xbox button in the middle. The controller includes precision analog triggers, a 3.5mm headset jack, vibration feedback, and more. It has a detachable braided cable that makes it easy to store or transport if you want. (Image credit: Newegg) Halo Infinite digital code + 3 months PC Game Pass $50 $39.99 at Newegg Here's a pretty simple combo deal that's excellent for Xbox and PC gamers. You get a digital copy of Halo Infinite via an easily accessible code you can just plug into your Xbox. You also get three months of PC Game Pass, which gives you access to hundreds of other games all for free. PC Game Pass normally costs $9.99 a month, so that's $30 in value. And you can find Halo Infinite going for around $20 at Amazon and other retailers. So, all-in-all you're saving about $10 on the bundle. Remember your subscription will continue at its normal price when the three free months are up, so you'll want to decide whether you want to keep it or cancel it before then. (Image credit: Espía de Ofertas (Twitter)) Lunar Shift Xbox controller: $70 $59.99 at Newegg with code BFDBY2A32 The Lunar Shift design for the Xbox wireless controller is one of Microsoft's latest and greatest colorways for the controller. It really just released in early October and came out of the gate at $65, although many retailers have been selling it for $70. Right now you can use code BFDBY2A32 to take knock the price down to $60 after tax at Newegg. This is a great first discount, and Newegg has Black Friday Protection so even if it drops lower over the next couple of weeks you'll be safe.

(Image credit: Microsoft) Game Pass Ultimate 3-months $45 $25.02 at Eneba

Game Pass Ultimate 3-months $45 $27.39 at CDKeys We've mentioned it before, but let's just make it clear: Xbox Game Pass is an excellent way to play games if you own an Xbox. Pay a simple monthly fee that's often way less than the cost of any individual game, especially in a modern world where game prices are increasing, and you get all the games you want as long as you're paying. Sure, there are some big name games that don't make it onto the list. But there are hundreds of other games that'll distract you so long you won't even notice. Of course we see plenty of deals on Game Pass as well, but many of those deals often come straight from Microsoft and are aimed at new subscribers because they want to keep the userbase growing. If you're already a subscriber, the deals are a lot less prevalent. In that case, turn to sites like CDKeys and Eneba where you can continue your subscription at a price much smaller than what it would normally cost you. The price fluctuates a lot at these sites, so it may be that CDKeys is cheaper on some days and Eneba is cheaper on others.

(Image credit: Amazon) Turtle Beach Recon 500 headset: $80 $44.95 at Amazon Turtle Beach actually has several gaming headsets on sale as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals. You can check out the variety if you want and most of them should work with your Xbox gaming console. These are all relatively affordable headsets with good features and durability. The Recon 500 headset should work with Xbox One and the Xbox Series S and X. It has 60mm Eclipse dual drivers, a TruSpeak noise-canceling microphone so you can talk to your friends without the game audio getting in the way, a precision-engineered earcup design that'll keep you comfortable with its memory foam cushions, and a lightweight design that includes a reinforced headband.

(Image credit: Xbox) Refurbished Xbox Series X console $500 $469.99 at Microsoft We just aren't going to see direct price discounts on the Xbox Series X as it's still selling out at full price. I mean, PlayStation prices are going *up* so let's just thank our lucky stars Microsoft hasn't followed suit yet (and has said before that it doesn't plan to). You can save $30 on a refurbished model direct from Microsoft though where the quality is guaranteed by the store. The company screens, repairs, tests, and cleans every refurb unit. Plus, it even comes with a 12-month warranty so you're covered for a long time to ensure it's in great working condition.