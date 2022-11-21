Live
LIVE Black Friday Xbox deals: huge savings on Series X games, headsets, accessories, and more
Why wait until Friday when the deals are this good now?
You might think it's a bit early, but we're telling you straight, the Black Friday Xbox deals are live at a wide selection of retailers already. Here at Windows Central we're big Xbox gamers and can't wait to help connect you with the best prices of this holiday season. Ok, and we're picking up a few items for ourselves too.
We're keeping an eye out for Black Friday deals on consoles, headsets, games, storage devices, controllers, and more. Maybe even one of those OLED TVs we've been lusting over for the last six months. Many of these items hit the lowest prices of the year around Black Friday, so it's a great time to treat yourself or get some Christmas shopping done for less.
Black Friday itself is this Friday, November 25 but head on over to any popular gaming merchant right now and you'll see Black Friday deals writ large all over the site. With so many stores competing for the best Black Friday Xbox deals, they just can't afford to wait for the day itself anymore. So we'll see plenty of action in the runup this week and expect to see some of these offers extend right through Cyber Monday - as long as stock lasts that is.
You'll find some quick highlights and links to some of the best sales below and after that, you'll see our live blog detailing getting regular updates this week with some special deals that we really like. This is a tat-free zone. If we wouldn't buy it, we won't recommend it.
Black Friday Xbox deals: available now
- Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core:
$130$119.99 at Newegg
If you've ever wanted the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller but didn't want to pay the full price, good news! Microsoft came out with a budget version called the Elite Series 2 Core. They're very good at names for things. This wireless controller loses a few features from the more expensive model, but it also starts at just $130 instead of $180. And you can save a further $10 - you might get something even better if you wait a few days for an official Black Friday Xbox deal though.
Read our review of the Series 2 Core and check out all the differences between this controller and big brother. Decide for yourself if you want to grab it or not. The customization options will probably appeal to you if you really want to perfect your game, and even though it is missing the paddles you can add some for relatively cheap.
- Xbox Elite Series 2 controller:
$180$129.99 at Newegg with code BFFDAY22
Well, we shared a deal on the budget version of the Elite Series 2 wireless controller. I guess it's only fitting big brother gets a deal, too. This sale from Newegg drops the original Elite Series 2 down to just $130 if you use the code BFFDAY22 during checkout. This is one of the best deals of the holiday season we've seen and cheaper than anything we've seen from other stores in the last few months too. Newegg deals have Black Friday Protection that ensures you're getting the lowest price (and if you're not, they'll make it up to you).
We've had a lot to say about the Xbox Elite Series 2 over the years. It's a powerful controller with amazing customization and personalization. It even has an app that really lets you get down to the nitty gritty. It has its downsides, too, but whether or not those are deal breakers will be up to you to decide. What you do get is a long-lasting 40-hour battery, enhanced textures and grips, and a completely personalized gaming experience.
- Hyperkin Duke wired controller:
$90$59.99 at Amazon
Time to go a little old school. Grab a new wired controller for your Xbox Series X in the design of the original Duke controller. Hyperkin's controller is officially licensed by Xbox. It is designed to work with the Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and even Windows 10 if you prefer. In keeping with the old design, it even has an original Xbox startup animation that plays on the Xbox button in the middle.
The controller includes precision analog triggers, a 3.5mm headset jack, vibration feedback, and more. It has a detachable braided cable that makes it easy to store or transport if you want.
- Halo Infinite digital code + 3 months PC Game Pass
$50$39.99 at Newegg
Here's a pretty simple combo deal that's excellent for Xbox and PC gamers. You get a digital copy of Halo Infinite via an easily accessible code you can just plug into your Xbox. You also get three months of PC Game Pass, which gives you access to hundreds of other games all for free.
PC Game Pass normally costs $9.99 a month, so that's $30 in value. And you can find Halo Infinite going for around $20 at Amazon and other retailers. So, all-in-all you're saving about $10 on the bundle. Remember your subscription will continue at its normal price when the three free months are up, so you'll want to decide whether you want to keep it or cancel it before then.
- Lunar Shift Xbox controller:
$70$59.99 at Newegg with code BFDBY2A32
The Lunar Shift design for the Xbox wireless controller is one of Microsoft's latest and greatest colorways for the controller. It really just released in early October and came out of the gate at $65, although many retailers have been selling it for $70. Right now you can use code BFDBY2A32 to take knock the price down to $60 after tax at Newegg. This is a great first discount, and Newegg has Black Friday Protection so even if it drops lower over the next couple of weeks you'll be safe.
- Game Pass Ultimate 3-months
$45$25.02 at Eneba
- Game Pass Ultimate 3-months
$45$27.39 at CDKeys
We've mentioned it before, but let's just make it clear: Xbox Game Pass is an excellent way to play games if you own an Xbox. Pay a simple monthly fee that's often way less than the cost of any individual game, especially in a modern world where game prices are increasing, and you get all the games you want as long as you're paying. Sure, there are some big name games that don't make it onto the list. But there are hundreds of other games that'll distract you so long you won't even notice.
Of course we see plenty of deals on Game Pass as well, but many of those deals often come straight from Microsoft and are aimed at new subscribers because they want to keep the userbase growing. If you're already a subscriber, the deals are a lot less prevalent. In that case, turn to sites like CDKeys and Eneba where you can continue your subscription at a price much smaller than what it would normally cost you. The price fluctuates a lot at these sites, so it may be that CDKeys is cheaper on some days and Eneba is cheaper on others.
- Turtle Beach Recon 500 headset:
$80$44.95 at Amazon
Turtle Beach actually has several gaming headsets on sale as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals. You can check out the variety if you want and most of them should work with your Xbox gaming console. These are all relatively affordable headsets with good features and durability.
The Recon 500 headset should work with Xbox One and the Xbox Series S and X. It has 60mm Eclipse dual drivers, a TruSpeak noise-canceling microphone so you can talk to your friends without the game audio getting in the way, a precision-engineered earcup design that'll keep you comfortable with its memory foam cushions, and a lightweight design that includes a reinforced headband.
- Elden Ring:
$60$39 at Amazon
- NBA 2K23:
$69.99$29.99 at Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077:
$30$19.29 at Walmart
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy:
$30$14.99 at Amazon
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:
$60$28 at Amazon
- Xbox Game Pass
Let's talk about video games. Wouldn't really be a great blog about Xbox if we didn't. Truth is, the Game Pass is the best deal in gaming. You can play all the games you want and you're not paying near the cost of an actual game to do it. Most of the best games are on Game Pass, too, especially the first party titles from Xbox.
However, you don't always know what games are going to stick around on Xbox. Much like Netflix or another streaming service, the "inventory" changes a lot. Especially for long-form games like Elden Ring or Cyberpunk that could give you entertainment for months, you may want to own them on their own so you never lose access. If you haven't played Cyberpunk 2077 before, or you haven't been back to it in a while, I'd recommend giving it another shot. Considering it's less than $20 at Walmart, the game really pays for itself in terms of value.
You can always check Amazon for more video game discounts. Amazon is usually on top of the latest prices.
- Refurbished Xbox Series X console
$500$469.99 at Microsoft
We just aren't going to see direct price discounts on the Xbox Series X as it's still selling out at full price. I mean, PlayStation prices are going *up* so let's just thank our lucky stars Microsoft hasn't followed suit yet (and has said before that it doesn't plan to).
You can save $30 on a refurbished model direct from Microsoft though where the quality is guaranteed by the store. The company screens, repairs, tests, and cleans every refurb unit. Plus, it even comes with a 12-month warranty so you're covered for a long time to ensure it's in great working condition.
- Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card
$220$199.99 at Best Buy
While made by Seagate, the card was designed in partnership with Xbox so it seamlessly works with both the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X. It even replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture to ensure you get fast load times with all of your games, even older generation games through backwards compatibility. You'll also be able to switch between games on the console's internal SSD or this one quite easily. More to the point today, it's rarely discounted and $20 off makes that price a bit more bearable for what is an essential extra if you have Xbox Game Pass.
- Astro A40 TR X-Edition gaming headset
$150$99.99 at Best Buy
The Astro A40 TR headset is fantastic, and the X-Edition with its unique, sharp color and design is perfect for anyone wanting a new gaming headset this holiday season. It looks great, sounds better, and will last a long time. It even has the ability to be modded with a separately purchased Mod Kit, which is cool and essential for gamers that travel if you prefer a closed-back design instead of the default open-back that can be less noise-isolating.
The A40 TR also features a unidirectional mic that can focus your voice and minimize the sound of your game. It is swappable so you can fit it where you like it. It has customizable speaker tags, and Astro even promises a low carbon impact with this product and its packaging if that's important to you.
- Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller
$180$159.99 at Walmart
This hefty price cut isn't the absolute lowest we've seen, but it's definitely a hefty discount if you're interested in the best Xbox controller money can buy.
Of course, it is expensive for a reason. This is a fully customizable controller that lets you adjust every bit of hardware like the thumbsticks and the paddles. You can use the Xbox Accessories app to really finesse things like accentuation curve controls and get your play absolutely perfect. It has a long-lasting battery that goes for up to 40 hours so your gaming sessions are never interrupted.
