Forget the cords with Razer's Basilisk Ultimate mouse and dock on sale for $96

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse and charging dock is down to $95.97 thanks to a Prime Day exclusive deal (opens in new tab) on Amazon. This deal is about $34 off its regular street price and a great low price. The mouse by itself is also on sale and down to just $71.24 (opens in new tab), which is actually a match for its all-time low (about $1 off but still). That's certainly a great deal all on its own as long as you don't mind worrying about the battery charging yourself. Either way, you're saving quite a bit of money on a great product.

Going wireless changes the game

It's wireless, powerful, and designed with Razer tech that not only lets you customize the buttons but the lighting as well.

If you've ever been nervous about using a wireless mouse before because you're worried about its responsiveness compared to a wired mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate puts all that to bed. Razer's HyperSpeed tech helps reduce latency, ensuring the feel is just as good as wired. The mouse can switch frequencies with no interruptions, too, when it senses a bad environment.

The gaming mouse has a 20,000 DPI sensor, and that sensor is fully adjustable. Thanks to the Razer Focus+, every tiny movement of your mouse is tracked. That means accuracy even when you're gaming and need to flick the wrist and find that shot.

You can also program a lot of the mouse. There are 11 fully programmable buttons that you can personalize, which includes setting up advanced macros and a multi-function paddle so you can move through multiple actions quickly.

The battery lasts for up to 70 hours, which is plenty for any one session. With the included charging dock, that has its own RGB lighting by the way, you'll always be topped off and ready to go.