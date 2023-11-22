Beats Studio3 with ANC could be your best choice for gaming headphones. Yeah, we said it.

Headphones like the Beats Studio3 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones offer an impressive audio experience, with features such as noise canceling and compatibility with Android, Apple, and Windows Bluetooth devices and 22 hours of battery life. However, such sophisticated technology typically has a hefty $349.95 price tag. Thanks to this week's Black Friday sales event, you can now snag these premium headphones at a striking 72% discount at Walmart, transforming them from a luxury to a steal.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | was $345.95 now $99.00 at Walmart The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones is a top-notch headset ideal for business meetings, gaming, music, and more. It includes Active Noise Cancelling, Personalized Spatial Audio, and a 22-hour battery life among other features. 👀Alternative deal: $169.00 at Amazon

✅Perfect for: For those wanting to listen to music at higher quality while canceling out background noise to avoid being interrupted. ❌Avoid if: If you don't like heavy and bulky headsets and prefer smaller and lighter earbugs. 🔍Why Walmart: A Walmart Plus membership offers free shipping and often better discounts. 💰Price check: $199.00 at Beatsbydre

Why should I buy the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones?

Beat out the background noise with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Image credit: Windows Central)

Beats has a pedigree of producing well-designed headphones that are on par with some of the best PC gaming headphones in the industry, and the Beats Studio3 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are no exception.

These wireless headphones are packed with myriad features to enrich the audio of your favorite music or PC games. It can block out external background noise and heighten the immersion of audio tracks with its Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature. It has Real-Time Audio Calibration to maintain audio quality consistency and adapt to your surroundings.

In addition, these headphones are equipped with an Apple W1 Chip, which allows them to pair with Apple, iOS, and Android devices seamlessly. The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones also have a battery life of 22 hours and Fast Fuel charging, so it can be recharged in a flash. For example, ten minutes of charging will restore 3 hours of usage when its batteries are low.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Active Cancelling Headphones are enjoying an enormous price drop at Walmart while having similar discount deals at Amazon. Its regular price of $345.95 has been reduced to $169.99 at Amazon, while Walmart sells it at a whopping discount of $99.00. With this 71% discount, you'd be saving over $246.95!

So, if you're looking for a set of premium headphones that will enrich the quality of your favorite music bands or soundtracks of the best PC games to their full potential, don't miss out on this Black Friday deal.