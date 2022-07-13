Logitech's top wireless gaming keyboard is down to $143 for Prime Day

There are many awesome wireless gaming keyboards out there, but Logitech's G915 TKL stands out as one of the best. This Prime Day, you can snag one for just $143 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is quite the bargain considering its MSRP is $230. That means you can get the board for a huge 38% discount, making this one of the best Prime Day deals out of the whole lot for folks in need of a new keyboard.

I actually got one of these late last year when I made some updates to my rig and desk setup, and I've loved daily driving it ever since. I opted for linear switches that offer quicker actuation and a relatively silent noise level compared to the clicky and tactile options, and the keyboard has been a joy to use for both work and gaming (I'm using it right now to write up this deal, in fact). I've also grown to appreciate the low-profile design of the G915 TKL, as I find that the shorter key travel helps me write faster and respond to in-game situations with movement or abilities quicker, too.

Take advantage of this G915 TKL Prime Day deal

(opens in new tab) Logitech G915 TKL wireless gaming keyboard | $230 $143 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Logitech G915 TKL is one of the best wireless gaming keyboards on the market, as it features top performance, an excellent typing experience, several switches to choose from, a durable metal chassis, and great battery life.

Like the keyboard's name suggests, it's tenkeyless, which means that it doesn't have a number pad and is considerably shorter than standard keyboards as a result. This shorter length will help you save space on your desk and make room for wide, sweeping mouse movements that can be beneficial in-game.

Aside from that, though, the design of the G915 TKL is nearly identical to the standard Logitech G915 Lightspeed, right down to the aircraft-grade aluminum alloy chassis and the general placement of utility buttons like the RGB lighting brightness adjuster, media keys, and the inputs for swapping wireless connection types. Speaking of that, you can use the keyboard via Bluetooth or USB dongle, with the former resulting in less battery drain and the latter offering better performance with less latency. On average, you'll get about 40 hours of play time per charge, and the battery can be fully recharged from zero to 100 in just three hours.

