Just $200!? LG's BEST budget 27-inch gaming monitor is a MUST-HAVE during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is proving to be one of the best times to pick up a brand-new gaming monitor, with some insane deals going on. This is by far one of the best deals I've seen, though, as it takes an already well-loved budget gaming monitor from LG and cuts its price down by another $100. Yeah, this amazing, value-driven LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor is available right now for just $200 at Amazon, if you're an Amazon Prime member.

LG UltraGear 27" (27GL83A-B): was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon (Prime) This is one of the best-value monitors I've ever seen, and now it's heavily discounted. With a high-quality 27-inch IPS display at 1440p and 144Hz, LG has delivered stunning value with this. It can be a little finnicky to get 144Hz (be sure to use the DisplayPort), but this monitor deal is among the best of Prime Day so far. Price check: $299.99 at Best Buy | $299.99 at Amazon (non-Prime) ✅Pros: Absurd value with great picture quality and performance

❌Cons: Can be finnicky to get 144Hz, HDR is just okay

With this deal, you're getting a highly-reviewed LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor with an IPS LCD, QHD 1440p display, a 144Hz refresh rate through DisplayPort, a 1ms response time, HDR10 compatibility, and both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC adaptive sync support. It also supports VESA wall mounts and various LG gaming features to reduce input lag, motion blur, and ghosting. All that looks great on paper, of course, but there's a reason this monitor is one of the best deals of Amazon Prime Day.

Why I recommend this deal

The LG UltraGear 27" as seen from both angles, with its understated black and red design. (Image credit: Windows Central)

With a normal retail price of just $300, the LG UltraGear 27" recommended here is already a fantastic deal. Its IPS LCD display is surprisingly color accurate and provides great overall picture quality, and its array of gaming features and hardware translates to impeccable gaming performance. The monitor is very well-reviewed by users and critics alike for its combination of quality and value, and that's without a substantial discount.

At $100 off for Amazon Prime Day, this gaming monitor is now basically unbeatable for sheer value. You will need to be an Amazon Prime member, though, so check below for links to the free trial and more if you're not one. LG's budget 27-inch UltraGear is one of the best gaming monitors in the $300 price bracket, let alone the $200 one. Reviews praise it for the fantastic display, low input lag for better gaming performance, perfectly balanced specs sheet of features and capabilities, and very competitive pricing.

Nothing is perfect, of course. Budget gaming monitors are typically more prone to quality control issues (and less likely to receive stellar support from companies), and some users report issues with getting 144Hz to work (be sure to use the DisplayPort if you want the fast refresh rate, as the monitor's HDMI ports do not support the full 144Hz). The HDR support is great to have but is admittedly basic in this monitor, while some other users stated they needed to calibrate the display before use.

None of this prevents this monitor from achieving "steal of the day" status for Amazon Prime Day. I'd heartily recommend it without a single discount to its name, but $100 off is too good to be true. I wish this monitor had existed when I was building my first gaming setup, as it's genuinely a higher-quality monitor than the Dell gaming monitor I bought for $450 a few years ago. The LG UltraGear 27" (27GL83A-B) is just $200 at Amazon for Prime Day, and it should be everyone's go-to when considering budget-friendly gaming monitors in that price range.

If you are in the market for a gaming monitor, be sure to check out Windows Central's hub for all the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on gaming monitors.