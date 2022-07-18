Take $400 off and do a bit of everything with LG's UltraWide 38-inch monitor

Looking for THE ONE? That one special monitor that can be the only monitor you own? It does everything you want it to and a little more you didn't know you needed. Well, the LG 38WN95C-W UltraWide 38-inch curved monitor wants to be that monitor for you, and right now it is down to $1,199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is an amazing low price that's actually $200 less than the last deal we shared back in June and $400 off this monitor's regular price. The display is still going for $1,600 at other retailers like Best Buy (opens in new tab).

LG 38-inch UltraWide monitor $1,600 $1,199.99 at Amazon. You get a pixel resolution of 3840 x 1600, a 144Hz refresh rate that's great for gaming, and a 1ms response time. It has adaptive sync for AMD and Nvidia, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and more.

Read Daniel Rubino's review of this monitor that gave it 4.5 stars out of 5. He called it "an impressive accomplishment and highly recommended if you have the cash" and added "you can not only have it all but all in a fantastic 38-inch monitor."

We also consider this monitor a great recommendation for anyone working from a laptop that wants to expand to an external monitor. With all of its great features, including built-in speakers and the ability to automatically adjust for brightness, along with a wide color gamut, this is a monitor that can do it all.

So, let's break down the tech specs. You get a pixel resolution of 3840 x 1600, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a response time of 1ms. With all those pixels and LG's Nano IPS display, you get amazing color accuracy and wonderful image quality. The curved screen helps immerse you into every scene. Plus thanks to adaptive sync support for both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, every game or movie will look super smooth every time. And it won't matter what graphics card is powering your computer.

You also get a Thunderbolt 3 USB hub for super fast data transfers or for connecting a laptop, VESA DisplayHDR 600 for HDR support and vibrant images, and even a VESA mounting standard so you can forego the stand completely and hook this monitor up to an arm or wall mount.