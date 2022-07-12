The Razer Kraken V3 PC gaming headsets drop up to 27% for Amazon Prime Day

Have you ever wondered what it might be like if your headset vibrated? Wonder no more with this intriguing offer from Razer, for its Kraken Hypersense V3 headset.

Thanks to the magic of Amazon Prime Day, our corporate overlords are granting us a tidy 27% off the typical asking price of the Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense (opens in new tab) (and its Hypersenseless brother), and it could be your next favorite headset for PC.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense | $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $130) The Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense is a sleek and stylish headset with thick leatherette cups with coolant gel, complimented with sturdy construction and RGB lights. Where the Hypersense finds its niche is with its haptic feedback engine, that incorporates vibrations for a truly unique experience.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken V3 | $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $100) This is essentially the same as the Razer Kraken V3 with Hypersense, only it (you guessed it) lacks Hypersense. If you don't fancy the vibration functionality of this headset's haptic cousin, you can shave an additional $15 off the proposition.

The Razer Kraken V3 headset is quite a tidy option from Razer that incorporates mid-range sound quality into a fairly unique overall product proposition.

The Razer Kraken V3 offers good audio overall, with decent bass reproduction and satisfying mids and highs for what coalesces into an adequately cinematic soundscape. Where Razer brings its uniqueness is in its "Hypersense" haptic feedback motors, which react to bass waves in the sound profile to inject vibration sensations in your head. The Hypersense functionality has several intensity settings that can be tuned to your preferences, all the way to completely off if you don't fancy it. Even if you turn it off, you're in for a satisfying sound experience without breaking the bank.

Other great features on this headset include the microphone, which is of surprisingly high quality, and THX spatial surround 7.1 sound to enhance your positional awareness.

Whether or not you'll enjoy the Hypersense is potentially subjective. I found it to be an interesting experience at first, but grew tired of it relatively quickly. Thankfully, both the Razer Kraken V3 with and without Hypersense are discounted for Prime Day, meaning you can still save a few bucks on either version of this unique headset.