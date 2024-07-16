Grab yourself an Xbox Series X for just $369 this Prime Day — but you should hurry!

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's most powerful Xbox console ever, capable of high-refresh-rate HDR gaming at 4K resolutions. It's also Microsoft's most compatible Xbox ever, supporting current and previous generation games spanning all the way back to 2001 with the first-ever Xbox. And now, you can grab an Xbox Series X from Amazon Renewed for just $369 this Prime Day, while stocks last!

Don't worry, Amazon Renewed products are refurbished to like-new standards, so you'll be buying a console that works with no issues. And for an $80 saving, I think that's an absolute steal of a deal. You rarely see the Xbox Series X on sale for anything less than $400.

Xbox Series X (Renewed) | was $449.99 now $369.99 at Amazon



Microsoft's Xbox Series X is the world's most powerful Xbox console, capable of crisp 4K gaming at 120Hz. It features a fast 1TB SSD with expandable storage should you need more, and comes with an Xbox Wirelesss Controller in the box.

✅Perfect for: 4K & 120Hz gaming, first-person shooters, action games, Xbox Game Pass, streaming apps. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer PC or PlayStation games. 💰Price check: $449.99 at Best Buy

What is a "renewed" Xbox Series X?

Products listed on Amazon as "renewed" simply mean the device is pre-owned and has been returned or sold back to Amazon and professionally cleaned or repaired if necessary. This is great for those who are conscious about their carbon footprint as it reduces e-waste, and has the added bonus of saving you a few extra bucks!

Amazon says the Xbox Series X has been inspected, cleaned, and (if necessary) repaired to excellent functional standards. That means when you unbox the console, it should look and feel like a new device. The product includes all the accessories a brand-new Xbox console has, including the Xbox Wireless Controller, 4K HDMI cable, power cable, and two AA batteries.

Should I buy an Xbox Series X?

The Xbox Series X is a fantastic console. I've been using mine since day one, and I can't recommend it enough for all your gaming needs. If you want to play first party Xbox titles and cross-platform games, I think the Xbox Series X is the best place to do that.

It's an incredibly fast console thanks to features like quick resume, which enables games the ability to be saved as a snapshot so when you go back to them at a later point they load right back to where you left them off in just a couple of seconds.

The Xbox platform also supports all of your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, and Apple TV+. So you can use the console for gaming AND entertainment, making it the one place for all your entertainment needs in the living room or bedroom.

Plus, there's Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's one-stop shop for some of the best games out there. Under a single subscription, you can play hundreds of games whenever you want, either streamed from the cloud or installed locally on the Xbox Series X. This is how I played games like Halo: Infinite and Starfield!

What is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event where Prime subscribers can save significantly on popular products, including laptops, accessories, and more. Running from July 16 to July 17, Windows Central is dedicated to rounding up the best tech deals throughout the event. Since it can be challenging to sift through all the less desirable deals, we've compiled a collection of the best Prime Day deals for you. This collection will be continuously updated, so keep checking back!