GOG is back at it with up to 90% off games in its New Year sale

Digital PC games platform GOG (formerly Good Old Games) is having another awesome sale. While many of the games are a bit older, they also have some of the biggest recent hits. They are also giving away a free game to jump-start the sale.

The week-long event runs until February 5th, 11 PM (UTC). "Within the next 72 hours, you can visit GOG to claim your copy of Mordheim: City of the Damned, in a giveaway extraordinaire! This tactical RPG is an adaptation of a tabletop classic set in the world of Warhammer and its Empire city of Mordheim. Lead warbands however you wish, and claim victory in bloody skirmishes – for free, until Sunday (January 28th), 2 PM UTC!"

Let's look at some of the most exciting games on sale right now and some old classics that might be worth adding to your backlog for 2024. Interestingly, there are three previous Playstation exclusives on this list, and if you have been waiting to pick them up, this is a great time.

Top GOG Black Friday game deal quick picks

Some great GOG New Year deals right now

GOG has a great selection of games, and a great place to start looking is the Best Sellers section of the sale. For me personally, most of the time I am looking at sales on PC games I'm most interested in what I can play on my ROG Ally. You can install GOG Galaxy games on Steam Deck so you won't miss out.

GOG Galaxy (Image credit: GOG)

Ghostrunner 2 is one of the newest games on this list. It was released last October to an overall good reception with an 80 on Metacritic. Fans also seemed to enjoy the game and called it an excellent sequel to the outstanding original Ghostrunner title.

If you haven't had a chance to play Ghostrunner or see the game in action, you're in for a treat. I recommend watching the trailer before jumping in because the game is not for the faint of heart. But mastery provides great fun and a sense of accomplishment.

Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition | $69.99 $41.99 at GoG Ghostrunner 2 is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Ghostrunner. You play first-person in a slick action game, performing amazing combos to survive this one-hit-equals-death adventure. The Brutal Edition comes with several extra skins and the season pass.

CD Projekt owns GOG, so of course, they will highlight The Witcher 3. The game is one of the best ever made and spawned one of the first successful live-series adaptations from a video game in the form of the Netflix Witcher series. The game is a deep RPG with magic, swords, witches, and Kings.

You play as Geralt of Rivia, and the world's fate rests on your apathetic shoulders. The game is a work of art and still holds up in 2024. Now is the time if you haven't walked in Geralt's shoes yet.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY | $49.99 $12.49 With the recent success of the Netflix Witcher series, the game often calls my name one more time. While I mostly play on my Xbox, now is the perfect time to pick up a copy on PC so I can play on my handheld PC of choice.

Disco Elysium has an 89 on Metacritic, which is honestly a bit low based on how I've heard the game described. This open-world detective adventure blends elements of amnesia and a prominent hangover. The game is renowned for its superbly written, darkly humorous dialogue and allows players to allocate skill points to refine their questioning techniques.

Interaction with the game's unique characters is central, enhanced by exceptional voice acting in the Final Cut version. If you haven't had a chance to play the game yet, this sale is the perfect time.

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut | $39.99 $9.99 Disco Elysium is a unique experience that everybody I know who has played it says it is worth the time to put into it. With some many other great games coming out right now, it might need to go in the backlog but for $9.99 I've already added it to mine.

It's a great time for gamers with many great games. Palworld has taken the world by storm, and other great games are also releasing, such as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. But as we all know, we can never have too much in our backlog. Make sure to jump on these deals before they are gone.