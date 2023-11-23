Save $1,100 on the Samsung Frame, a gorgeous TV with the most impressive spec sheet I've ever seen

4K TVs are great, but what about when you're not playing a game, watching TV, or enjoying a movie? They're not exactly pieces of art... or are they? The Samsung Frame is both a 4K television and a digital frame designed to show artwork. Thanks to a $1,100 Black Friday discount, you can get the 75-inch Samsung Frame for $1,899.

Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV (75-inch) | was $2,999.99 now $1,899.00 This TV is a work of art in more ways than one. It features a 4K Quantum Dot display that shows vivid colors. It calibrates itself to the room you're in to deliver better sound and has 4K upscaling and optimization. Samsung through everything but the kitchen sink into the Frame when it comes to specs for a lifestyle TV. On top of all that, the Samsung Frame is a digital picture frame that uses motion sensors to turn on when you enter a room. It comes with 2,100 pieces of art but can also show your images.

✅Perfect for: Those looking for a beautiful 4K TV that can also display artwork and personal photos. ❌Avoid it if: You are on a budget or need a TV dedicated to gaming. 💰Price check: $1,999.99 at Samsung 👀Alternative deal: Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV (55-inch)

More great Black Friday deals

A 4K TV that's a piece of art in more ways than one

This deal is through Walmart, making it a good time to take a look at a Walmart Plus membership. Taht membership gets you early access to deals, free grocery delivery, free shipping, and several other perks.

Unless you're an art collector, it's unlikely that you'll want to spend almost $2,000 on just a picture frame. Luckily, the Samsung Frame is a feature-rich television.

The Samsung Frame is not a gaming TV. The 75-inch model has a 60Hz refresh rate (the 55-inch model listed as an alternative above has a 120Hz refresh rate). The Frame also lacks some of the features seen in our roundup of the best gaming TV deals. You should think of the Frame as a massive entertainment hub that can play games, but it's not built specifically with gaming in mind.

The 4K display of the Samsung Frame uses Quantum Dot technology to show vivid colors. The TV also features a Quantum Processor that improves picture and sound. If the content you want to watch isn't in 4K, the TV will upscale it for you using AI.

Adaptive Sound+ optimizes the audio based on the type of content you're watching, and SpaceFit Sound calibrates the TV to the specific room that you're in.

The Samsung Frame is a smart TV powered by TIZEN, so it has access to popular streaming services and apps. You can also mirror your phone and other devices on the massive screen.

As the name suggests, the Samsung Frame is meant to look like a picture in a frame when you're not using it as a TV. You can mount it in a variety of ways, including a wall mount, a traditional TV stand, and even a studio stand that looks like an easel. The physical frame that wraps around the edge of the device can be customized as well to be different colors.

The Frame uses motion sensors to show art when you enter a room. Over 2,100 images come with the TV, but you can also add your own photos with your phone or a USB drive.