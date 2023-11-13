Save money on this Xbox Core Wireless Controller while it's on sale

We're creeping closer and closer to Thanksgiving, which means that several early Black Friday deals are already popping up at various retailers. Right now, Walmart is selling the Pulse Red version of the official Xbox Core Wireless Controller for only $49.99, which is $15 off the full price.

Now that Xbox has said goodbye to unofficial wireless accessories, it's important to get controllers and other peripherals that are actually compatible with Xbox Series X|S, like this official one. Outside of Xbox, this cable-free controller can work with PCs as well as Android devices and iPhones. Get it set up with either Xbox Wireless technology or Bluetooth and you'll be playing your favorite games cable-free in no time.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller — Pulse Red: was $64.99 now $49.99 at Walmart This official Xbox controller features Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology to easily connect to Xbox Series X|S, PC, or mobile phones. It has a battery life of around 40 hours so you can keep playing for long stretches before needing to recharge it again. 💰Price check: $59.00 at Amazon

Xbox Core Wireless Controller is officially made for Xbox Series X|S. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Now that Microsoft has decided to prevent unauthorized third-party wireless devices from working with Xbox Series X|S, it's important this holiday season that when purchasing accessories to make sure that they are officially licensed and therefore compatible with Microsoft's console. Otherwise, you might be giving a gift that doesn't work as intended.

The Xbox Core Wireless Controller is the official gamepad from Microsoft and as such it shouldn't have any connection issues with the Xbox Series X or Series S. I personally love the way this controller feels in my hands since it's got a great ergonomic shape. Additionally, the buttons and joysticks are all responsive and feel great to use. What's more, the battery lasts for up to 40 hours, so you don't have to worry about charging it up too frequently.