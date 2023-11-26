Never worry about storage again with this Seagate hard drive deal, coming out to 34GB of space per $1
Seagate's 2TB external hard drive is perfect for Xbox and PC users for whatever you need to store.
As you expand your video game collection with more Xbox and PC titles, there comes a point where your chosen platform's internal storage unit won't have enough space to contain them all. One of the best ways to solve this problem is with an external hard drive, which will give you plenty of mass storage. Right now, multiple retailers are hosting special Cyber Monday discounts on this excellent 2TB Seagate portable hard drive to do just that, like for $59.99 at Best Buy.
Seagate Portable Hard Drive USB 3.0 (1TB) | was
$70.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy
The Seagate - Expansion 2TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive is one of the best external hard drives on the market. it has a sleek design, it has 3.0 USB transfer speeds, and 2TB of data space to store mountains of your favorite video games, movies, and music.
✅Perfect for: Those who need more storage space than 1TB to store video games, movies, and music
❌Avoid if: You want to play Xbox Series X|S games directly from the hard drive as only expansion cards can do that. Also, hard drives do make noise when operating
💰Price check: $59.99 at Amazon
🔍Our experience: The Seagate Xbox Game Drive review, which features almost identical specs to this Seagate hard drive, just with a more generic design
🤔Why Best Buy? Best Buy is a trusted retailer with in-store pickups, fast standard shipping, lenient return windows, and great customer support. Those with My Best Buy memberships get a lot more benefits like exclusive discounts and offers, 60-day return windows, faster (free) shipping, better device protection, and more. If you want to learn more, check out our in-depth guide on My Best Buy memberships
Why you should buy the Seagate - Expansion 2TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive
Seagate is well-regarded for producing some of the finest accessories for PC and Xbox, and this 2TB portable hard drive is one of the company's most popular. It is easy to set up and use, features decent fast transfer speeds over USB 3.0, and has over two terabytes of storage space to fit in your favorite videogames, movies, music, and any other data you can think of.
However, Xbox users should keep in mind that Xbox Series X|S games won't be able to run directly from the external hard drive. You will need the best Xbox Expansion Cards (currently having Cyber Monday discounts) for that. It's perfect for mass storage and even playing backward compatible Xbox games, though.
The Seagate 2TB portable hard drive is enjoying a healthy discount offering at multiple retailers for Cyber Monday, bringing it down from $70.99 to $59.99. This means that this 2TB external hard drive is currently sitting at a similar price to the 1TB version, which usually has an MSRP of $57.99 at most retailers.
With such a valuable deal on offer, this is the perfect opportunity to grab one of the best external hard drives for Xbox and add more of the best Xbox games to your library. The same applies to PC gamers looking to install more of the best PC games without taking up space in their internal hard drive.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!