Prime Day power-up: Grab Razer's sleek Xbox charging dock with this unbeatable discount

Don’t miss this amazing deal on the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox controllers during Amazon Prime Day. This magnetic Razer dock is a sleek and convenient way to keep your controllers powered up. During the two-day event, you can get it for only $25.99.



Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S: was $39.99 now $25.99 at Amazon



If you want a charger that will get you back in the game as quickly as possible, this Razer Quick Charging stand will fully charge your Xbox controller in under 3 hours and comes in an array of colors and designs to match your gaming setup.



Price check: Best Buy $29.99



✅Pros: Great build quality, super fast charging speed, available in a wide array of colors.



❌Cons: No charging brick included.

You can choose from four different colors for the Razer Quick Charging Stand for Xbox to suit your style.

Carbon Black and Robot White are the same as the default Xbox Series X|S controllers, and they start from $25.99 on Amazon. Shock Blue and Pulse Red are also available.

If you want a stand that matches your special edition controller, such as Forza Horizon 5, Lunar Shift, or Mineral Camo, you can also find them on sale at Amazon. These normally cost more than the standard colors, but you can save big on Prime Day.

The Razer Quick Charging Stand works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 controllers. It has a magnetic system that snaps your controller into place and charges it in less than 3 hours.

The stand comes with a USB-C cable that connects to your Xbox or PC and a light that shows when your controller is ready to go.



Why we like this deal

We loved the Razer Quick Charging Stand when we reviewed it and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating. It impressed us with its sleek and high-quality design, fast charging time, and variety of colors. It’s not the cheapest option for charging your controller, but it’s worth it for the Razer brand and performance. And now that it’s down to $24.99, it’s even more appealing and affordable. It’s the best charging solution you can get for this price.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Charge two controllers at once with this weighted base stand, that features LED indicators. Remember to click 'add $10 before checkout' to get this price.



Price check: Newegg $47.99



✅Pros: Duo charging system and currently only slightly more expensive than the Razer dock



❌Cons: Not the same choice of colors and designs, connect to main power source rather than Xbox

If you're looking for something that can charge two controllers at once, you'll need to check out other brands. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo is a solution from a reliable brand, and while it's normally $40, you can apply a $10 coupon right now at Amazon. It doesn't come in the vast array of colors like the Razer stand, but if you are likely to be switching between controllers during long sessions, this may suit you better.