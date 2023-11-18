The brand-new Special Edition Xbox Controllers have hit the Black Friday sales already — go fast and go for GOLD at only $45!

Black Friday bargains are flooding in, but I just stumbled upon a deal that sent me sprinting to my laptop — seriously, I might need stitches! Brace yourselves, collectors, because the iconic Gold Shadow Xbox Wireless controller is now slashed to an irresistible $45! That's a jaw-dropping 30% off its regular price. And you can also grab the Astral Purple and Pulse Red versions on Amazon, all at this unbeatable lowest-ever price. Read on for even more colors available at Best Buy.

Xbox Wireless Controller Gold Shadow Special Edition| was $69.99 now $45 at Amazon This controller looks as good in person as it does in the stock images, golden perfection. Also available at this price you can get Astral Purple and Pulse Red. 👍Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy

Xbox Wireless Controller Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition | was $69.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy



In my price matching search, I found that Best Buy has knocked a bunch of controllers down to $49.99, which while slightly less of a deal than Amazon is offering, they do have more colors available including this beautiful Stormcloud Vapor which also only launched mere months ago.



✅Buy it: If you want a wireless controller compatible with a wide range of devices, so Xbox, Windows PC, iOS and Android. With a share button for quick screen shots and the best ergonomic design in the business. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer a controller with pro features like back buttons or adjustable thumb sticks, in which case keep your eyes peeled on our Xbox Accessory Black Friday deals. 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X|S Controller Review| The Best Xbox Controllers

Is the Xbox Series X|S controller the best?

Simply put, at this price range the standard Xbox Series X|S controller is the absolute best you can get, and I can't help collecting them all. I normally wait for a sale like this one but as soon as I saw the Xbox Gold Shadow Edition I knew I had to have it, I paid full price and I'd do it again. Xbox has mastered the art of special editions, crafting controllers that are as stunning on display as they are in action. In fact, I've compiled a countdown of the all-time best Xbox Special Edition controllers for your reading pleasure.



The Xbox Series X|S controller is a big step up from the old one, and the share button makes it simple to snap and share your awesome gaming moments with your friends. These controllers feature textured grip on the rear, triggers, and bumpers, making them more snug for long gaming sessions. We love this controller so much that it still tops our Best Xbox Controllers list.

These fresh-out-of-the-box colors won't be chilling in stock for long. The Gold Shadow, Storm Vapour, and Astral Purple are on the chopping block for the first time, and they're vanishing quicker than a power-up in a high-stakes boss battle. Move swiftly, or risk missing out on adding these gems to your collection!