The world's first foldable Windows tablet from Lenovo is on sale for just £899 today

It's been a busy 24 hours thanks to Amazon Prime Day, with deals popping up not just on Amazon, but on other retailer websites too! Even hardware makers are getting in on the fun, with companies like Lenovo slashing prices of many of their products in the UK, including its foldable tablet, the ThinkPad X1 Fold which can currently be had for just £899, down from £1,669. (opens in new tab)

Launched in 2021, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is the world's first foldable Windows PC, with an Intel Core i5-L16G7, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage powering things under the hood. It has a large 13.3-inch OLED touch display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536, and comes with a mini keyboard accessory in the box that you can lay on one side of the screen to transform it into a mini-laptop.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold | £1,669 £900 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold also supports pen input, making it the first foldable tablet to do so. The foldable display has been reinforced and designed in such a way that it can survive being poked with a digital pen with no issues. Plus, thanks to the hinge design used by Lenovo, there's also a minimal crease where the screen begins to fold, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

