The best Surface dock is 15% off, and it's ready to turn your PC into a battlestation

Microsoft released the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock earlier this year. The device allows you to connect a massive number of accessories to your Surface PC. It features three USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port.

With all those ports and support for Thunderbolt 4, it tops our last of the best Surface Pro docks and docking stations. Right now, you can pick one up for 15% off through Amazon. That $45 savings brings the price down to $255. That's close to the lowest price we've ever seen for the dock. The price fluctuates a bit, but it dropped into the general price range it's currently at over the past month.

Microsoft moved away from its proprietary Surface Connect cable when it made the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock. That means your PC needs to have a USB-C port. the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Laptop Studio can all take full advantage of the new Surface Dock.

Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock | $255 at Amazon This dock from Microsoft has a plethora of ports, delivers up to 96W of power to PCs, and brings Thunderbolt 4 connectivity to the Surface Dock lineup.

Assuming your PC can handle it, the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock can extend across up to two 4K monitors at 60Hz. It also supports 96W passthrough charging, so your PC will be fully charged when you take it on the go. You can charge additional devices as well, since the dock has a total of 1655W of charging capability (only 96W of which can be used to charge a PC).

The Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock can work as part of a home setup or an office setup. If you need to use your PC in a public space, you can secure it to the dock's built-in security slot.

While there are more affordable docks on the market, few offer the port selection, charging, and feature set of the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock. The case for Microsoft's dock is made stronger with its current 15% discount.