Our #1 rated Xbox gaming headset is $75 OFF right now — Your LAST chance to save on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

If you're truly searching for the very best in gaming headsets, the absolute pinnacle of audio performance, there are only a few companies that reliably deliver results. SteelSeries is one such company, and now's the best time to own the greatest headset SteelSeries has ever made. The critically acclaimed SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is currently on sale for just $174.99 at Amazon, a fantastic $75 savings off the wired Xbox version.

Act fast, though, as this is an Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale that's truly not going to last much longer — the Amazon Prime Day sequel is ending later today at 11:59 p.m. PT / 12:59 a.m. ET.

An unparalleled audio experience, with a wire

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is one of the highest-rated gaming headsets Windows Central has ever reviewed. We gave it top marks for the incredibly detailed and dynamic soundstage, impeccable design and construction, the feature-packed Hi-Fi DAC for even better audio performance and easier headset customization, and supremely comfortable fit. It still sits pretty on our list of the best Xbox gaming headsets as the "best of the best," and it has more than earned that distinction.

It should be noted that the headset on sale today is not the wireless version. That means you lose Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, some of the multiplatform compatibility, and the active noise cancelling. That headset also costs a whopping $100 more when both variants are at full price, so you have to really want those features. If what you're really looking for is simple the greatest audio experience you can find on Xbox and Windows PC for gaming and media consumption, the wired SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro more than fits the bill.

You're still getting the same core experience, including the DAC and its built-in OLED display, the epic sound and mic quality, and the comfy fit and finish that lets you game for hours without fatigue. With a $75 discount, it's also half the cost of the wireless SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, and is actually on par with the wireless, mid-range SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X. That's an awesome deal, and it's one that you shouldn't pass on if you're in the market for a new premium gaming headset and don't mind a wire.

Again, though, you need to move quickly to secure this headset. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox is only going to be on sale for a few more hours, so there's not much time to wait. This discount does require an Amazon Prime membership, but you can see below links to sign-up (including a free 30-day trial, which you can cancel right after taking advantage of all the amazing Prime Day deals).