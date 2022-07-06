Game on with $300 off Samsung's amazing 49-inch curved monitor

If you want just one outstanding monitor you can use for everything you need, from games to productivity, then look no further than the Samsung CRG9 49-inch curved display. It is down to $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Not only is that the lowest price we've ever seen for this monitor, it is only the second time in its lifetime it has dropped this low. The display often sells as high as $1,200, and even when it does drop it rarely drops below $1,000.

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day, and this monitor deal is just one of several great examples. We're tracking all the best Prime Day monitor deals, and many of them are live right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 49-inch curved monitor $1,200 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A great monitor with tons of real estate on that 49-inch screen, a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync among other great gaming features, and 1,000 nits of brightness with HDR support for amazing image quality.

Some tech just has curves in all the right places, and this monitor will be the only one you need once you have it. This is a fully immersive gaming screen with 49 inches of space to work with, which is basically like having two 27-inch monitors side-by-side. It also has the features to let you use it like it is multiple monitors.

The specifications include 5120 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has 1,000 nits of brightness. While most monitors have a brightness measurement, this one's is exceptional. The more brightness it is capable of, the better the image quality when viewing HDR content. Since the monitor has HDR support and Samsung's QLED technology, you end up with amazing image quality most monitors cannot come close to.

The screen is also great for gaming because in addition to that 120Hz refresh rate, which helps keep motion smooth, you have AMD FreeSync 2 technology that reduces screen tearing and keeps the image crisp.

With plenty of connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and a USB hub on the back, you can connect your laptop, PC, Xbox, and more.