Go big this Prime Day with almost $300 off Samsung's 49-inch gaming monitor

If you're only going to buy one monitor, might as well make it count. The Samsung Odyssey G9 Series is a 49-inch gaming monitor on sale for $1,109.99 just for Prime Day (opens in new tab). Outside of Amazon's crazy sales event, the monitor sells for around $1,400 and has gone for as much as $1,500 this year. You'd have to go back to 2021's end of year events to find it going for anywhere near today's price.

We are rounding up all the best deals for Prime Day, including many of the best monitor deals we can find. With all the noise of the event, it can be hard to find the truly great deals. Thanks to our team, though, you can stay on top of all the best ways to save.

The only monitor you need is on sale today!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor | $1,400 $1,109.99 (opens in new tab) With its 1000R curve, QLED tech, adaptive sync, and 240Hz refresh rate, this is a gaming monitor loaded with features. Plus that 49-inch screen gives you plenty of space to work with, whether that means splitting it up or going whole hog on a single project.

When you've got 49 inches to work with, you need the right tools in place to ensure you can fully utilize all of that real estate. Samsung's monitor has a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 1000R curve so you are fully immersed in whatever you're doing. You can see it all, switch easily between windows, and keep gaming. Samsung's QLED technology even helps create vivid colors, so every image looks amazing.

The monitor's adaptive sync works with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro so you get support for whatever graphics card you use. That means no screen tearing where you miss out on a moment of the action because your display couldn't keep up. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate, which is well above average and great for reducing motion blur in high action video games.

The Odyssey G9 includes Infinity Core lighting, which means color customization that you can use to match the rest of your setup. It includes a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and a USB hub for connectivity.