BEST deals on Black Friday gaming monitors

We're sure you already noticed, but Black Friday is full steam ahead even before it officially arrives. There are potential bargains across practically every storefront through the week and into Cyber Monday, with discounts on gaming monitors popping up around the web. Not every implied reduction is a genuine money-saver with some Black Friday PC displays, so we separated the best savings from the chaff and divided them into simple categories to fit every budget.

Extreme Black Friday gaming monitor deals

Playing games at ultra settings means finding a worthy monitor to display all the beautiful visuals with a smooth framerate. Dell has an across-the-board solution with its 32" G3223Q UHD gaming monitor, featuring a sci-fi aesthetic around the frame and stand with plenty of high-quality components lurking inside. It's available directly from Dell with a massive 75% saving, ranking as one of the best Black Friday deals for 4K gaming.

Support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro pairs with a 144Hz refresh rate to eliminate screen tearing when playing at 3840 x 2160p via HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4. Enabling 'Extreme Mode' provides response times as low as 1 ms, and the VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification means a wide gamut of gorgeous colors with up to 600 nits brightness.

(opens in new tab) Dell G3223Q 32" $799.99 $599.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) Featuring a fast IPS LED panel supporting up to 4K UHD resolutions at 144Hz, this is a bargain from Dell for ultra-HD PC gamers.

A slightly cheaper alternative with comparable specs and incredible value from Acer, the 32" Nitro XV322QK is down by an equally impressive 71% in the Newegg Black Friday sale (opens in new tab). The slightly more subtle frame design still has a slick red highlight to stand out from your average office screen, and the specifications are up to the task of smooth 4K gaming. Weigh the pros and cons to see if you can save a little cash with this extreme gaming alternative.

Officially supporting AMD FreeSync Premium tech means NVIDIA G-Sync is an option, too. Its 144Hz refresh rate supports gaming at 3840 x 2160p, with the same for HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity. The caveats for the lower price come with slightly lower DisplayHDR 400 certification and 400 nits peak brightness. If you're comfortable with previous monitors rated with similar native and peak cd/m2 brightness levels, you'll love the Nitro.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XV322QK 32" $699.99 $499.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) The vertical alignment (VA) panel in this 32" Acer Nitro supports up to 4K resolutions displayed at 144Hz with AMD FreeSync Premium support to prevent screen tearing.

Ultra-wide gaming monitor deals

If you want one of the widest monitors available without destroying your budget, the fantastic 49" Samsung Odyssey G9 has a gigantic $500 reduction for a 36% saving during the Amazon Black Friday sale. It's curved at 1000R to match the curvature of the human eye, and this amount of screen real estate eliminates the need for multiple smaller monitors at your gaming battle station.

Featuring a 1440p resolution over the size of 2x standard 27" panels, the Odyssey G9 supports up to 240Hz refresh rates combined with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support for ultra-smooth gaming. If you'd rather split your screen in two, Samsung has your back with a simple 'Easy Setting' box adjustable up to 25% of the panel. HDR 1000 certification and a 1ms response rate make this an awesome choice for gamers craving the best visuals if they have enough desk space!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G9 49" $1,399.99 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This 49" behemoth is ready for 1440p gaming over a beautifully curved screen at 240Hz with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support and a 1ms response rate.

It's still wide, but the MSI Optix is a little more forgiving on desk space at a modest 32". Another gaming monitor from Newegg's Black Friday sale, the MAG342CQR is down by $60 for a 14% saving and features a distinct aesthetic typical of MSI's hardware design.

The 21:9 panel hits up to 1440p at 144Hz with AMD FreeSync support and a 1ms response time, plus some cheeky RGB around the rear side of the monitor to thoroughly appeal to PC gamers. Playing games with HDR enabled will still look fantastic on this ultra-wide alternative, and it's an affordable alternative that should fit most desks.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix MAG342CQR 34" $419.99 $359.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) The 34" ultra-wide from MSI offers 21:9 gaming at 1440p with a 144Hz refresh rate alongside AMD FreeSync support and a 1ms response rate for super smooth action.

Mid-range gaming monitor deals

A gigantic $510 saving on this 32" QHD monitor from AORUS, a name familiar to anyone who has previously bought products from parent company Gigabyte. The 51% reduction comes with the Newegg Black Friday sale, and the specs reach the top end of what you could consider a mid-range gaming monitor with some surprises.

Supporting a 1440p resolution at 240Hz with AMD FreeSync tech means no interference from screen tearing, and the 1ms response time makes it an ideal choice for fast-paced competitive play. VESA HDR 600 certified for vibrant 8-bit colors reaching 99% Adobe RGB, the FI32Q-X doubles as a creation station for editing images and game highlight videos.

(opens in new tab) AORUS FI32Q-X 32" $999.99 $489.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) This 32" beauty from AORUS proves to be a fantastic deal with specs keeping it at the top of the mid-range category, including a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

Renowned for its high-quality panels, LG offers the 32" UltraGear monitor with a nano IPS screen displaying up to 1440p at 165Hz for smooth mid-range gaming. Officially supporting NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium alongside a 1 ms response time, the 32GP83B is practically a steal with a $150 reduction at Best Buy.

The adjustable screen sports a sleek black and red aesthetic with a 178-degree viewing angle for comfortable viewing. Its vibrant HDR10 color is displayed at a reasonable 350 nits brightness, and there's plenty of connectivity with 2x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort. A big monitor for a fantastic price and great value considering the specs behind it.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 32GP83B 32" $499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) A 32" mid-range alternative is offered at a lower price by LG in the UltraGear 32GP83B. Featuring support for 1440p HDR gaming at 165Hz with a 1ms response time.

Budget gaming monitor bargains

Saving money is the name of the game during Black Friday, and this 27" screen from AOC offers fantastic value for money at the budget end of monitors. Pushing a jaw-dropping 0.5 ms response time for unnoticeable amounts of input delay, the AOC C27G2Z is a beautifully curved and frameless panel with some seriously impressive specs at this price point. With a $40 drop on Amazon, anyone comfortable with full-HD gaming should consider the 17% saving on offer here.

With a 1500R curve, this bendy beauty offers smooth gaming up to 240Hz with AMD FreeSync support to prevent screen tearing. There's no HDR support, but the VA panel offers a 178-degree viewing angle, and AOC even throws in a free HDMI and DisplayPort cable in the box to get you started. An absolute bargain for anyone on a budget and perfect for 1920 x 1080 gaming.

(opens in new tab) AOC C27G2Z 27" $ 239.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ideal for 1080p gaming at 240Hz, this 27" beauty from AOC features a lighting-fast 0.5ms response time perfect for competitive gaming.

Technically another offering from Dell, or rather its Alienware brand, this 25" alternative is a little smaller but still packs a 240Hz refresh rate into a 1080p panel. Official support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync sits alongside a 1 ms response time for smooth gaming at a comfortable 400 nits brightness rating.

It's not curved, so if you prefer a traditional screen, this wall-mountable is perfect for gamers aiming for Full-HD action. The casing and stand feature a superb aesthetic reminiscent of Alienware desktop PCs, so if you happen to own one, this is the perfect match. Otherwise, it's just a beautiful monitor with great specs for less than $200 during Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW2521HFL 25" $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This 25" monitor from Alienware features a traditional flat shape and supports super-smooth gaming at 240Hz combined with anti-screen-tearing tech.

It's easy to get lost in the ocean of gaming monitor deals, with supposed bargains that aren't so impressive upon closer inspection. Our roundup features the best picks currently available, so if you're looking to upgrade to a new display, you're in good hands.

Check our live blog for Black Friday savings on PC components and upgrade parts to pair with your new screen, and level up your battle station.