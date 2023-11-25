You won't recognize this discounted gaming monitor's name, but you will respect its specs

Gaming monitors are one of the hottest categories this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Walmart and Amazon jumped in on the fun with a $150 discount on the MSI MEG381CQR Plus. That may not be a monitor with a name you recognize, but it has the specs to handle your favorite PC games. With the current deal, it's down to $849.99.

MSI MEG381CQR gaming monitor | was $999.99 now $849.99 at Walmart This curved gaming monitor has a 37.5-inch screen with a QHD+ resolution (3840 x 1600). Its wide aspect ratio helps immerse you in games and lets you see more at once. A 175Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC help ensure smooth gameplay.



✅Perfect for: Gamers who want an immersive experience on a curved monitor. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer a flat screen or you don't have enough room on the desk for this gaming monitor. 💰Price check: $849.99 at Amazon

This gaming monitor has a 37.5-inch curved screen with a 3840 x 1600 resolution. The UWQHD+ panel is ultrawide, allowing you to see more when you play your favorite PC games. That display also has a 175Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. NVIDIA G-SYNC support helps ensure gameplay is smooth as well.

The MSI MEG381CQR Plus features an IPS panel with a 1 billion to 1 contrast ratio. That screen has less image distortion and color shift when compared to other types of screens.

Those specs and its current discount make the MSI MEG381CQR one of Cyber Monday's best 4K and Ultrawide monitor deals.

If you like to stream as you game, or if you need to use your monitor for Zoom calls at work, the top of the monitor has a camera cradle that makes it easy to install a webcam.

