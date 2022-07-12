Put the pedal to the metal with the Logitech G920 wheel, down to $190 for Prime Day

Virtual racing is always better with a wheel, and one of the best ones ever made — the Logitech G920 — is on sale for just $190 at Amazon (opens in new tab) this Prime Day. The popular racing accessory is typically sold at $300, making this Prime Day deal an enticing 37% discount. If you're looking to upgrade your virtual racing setup on Xbox or PC, there has never been a better time to do so.

The Logitech G920 has been a fan-favorite in the racing game community for years due to its premium design and suite of desirable features. For starters, the wheel comes with realistic dual-motor force feedback that simulates the feel of a car and its tires on a variety of different terrain types. The wheel also features ABXY buttons, a D-Pad, and an Xbox button for quick in-game menu navigation, as well as paddles that allow you to shift gears smoothly. Additionally, the wheel is accompanied by a separate floor pedal unit that players can use with their feet to break or accelerate, just like they'd be able to in a real vehicle.

Go full throttle with a Logitech G920 on Prime Day

The Logitech G920 is also incredibly durable and well built. The wheel comes with steel ball bearings in its shaft, and it's covered with premium hand-stitched leather. Its clamps also allow you to securely mount the wheel to a surface, significantly reducing or even wholly eliminating movement of the wheel during sharp twists and turns.

The pedal unit, meanwhile, is constructed out of solid steel. There are also rubber feet beneath it, as well as a retractable carpet grip system — both of which will stop the unit from shifting around while you're racing. No matter how hard you put the pedal to the metal, the G920's floor unit will remain in place.

