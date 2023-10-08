My favorite earbuds are at a crazy price of less than $50 in this early Prime Day deal

There's no shortage of earbuds striving to be Apple Airpod alternatives, and amongst my quest for an alternative to Samsung Galaxy Buds I've come across hundreds of earbuds promising to deliver high-quality sound at a low price, but generally anything sub-$100 has been disappointing. From sound to cheap build quality to temperamental connectivity, you generally get what you pay for in this category.



The only brand I've ever known to pull off great quality earbuds that give the Apple and Samsung competitors a run for their money, is Earfun. On a normal day the Earfun Air Pro 3 are only $80, but with the Prime Big Deal Days about to hit, they've reduced them to just under $50. These are amongst the best wireless earbuds you can get, with resoundingly positive reviews (currently 4.4 out of 5 from 3212 submissions).



I personally own the EarFun Air Pro 2 model, which I've had for nearly two years now, and they still have fantastic battery life. Before trying EarFun I went through a lot of cheaper brands and was always left disappointed, but I can't face paying Samsung or Apple's prices for their earbuds. I happened across Earfun on Amazon and the reviews seemed too good to be true for such cheap buds but the performance speaks for itself and they've stood the test of time for me. In fact so well I don't see the need to upgrade right now, but if you need some new earbuds the EarFun Air Pro 3 are an absolute must-buy.



Enjoy powerful and distortion-free sound with the EarFun Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds, powered by the QCC3071 chipset and Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive Audio technology. The earbuds feature 11mm wool composite dynamic drivers that deliver clear and crisp audio at an affordable price.



The EarFun Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds also offer long-lasting battery life, with up to 9 hours of playtime on a single charge or 45 hours with the USB-C wireless charging case. Plus, you can get 2 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of Fast-Charging.



The EarFun Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds are compatible with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, which allows you to sync and switch between two devices seamlessly. Whether you want to use them with your Xbox console or your smartphone, you can enjoy a smooth and hassle-free connection whenever you open the case. This has been my main point of contention with cheaper earbuds, the ease of connectivity; you just want to lift them out of the box and connect them instantaneously to your devices without messing about. Earfun delivers in spades here and reliably connect every time I open the case.



You can also personalize your listening experience with the EarFun app, which lets you adjust the sound equalizer, switch noise canceling modes, and customize touch control actions.

Would I buy them?

As previously mentioned, my Earfun Air Pro 2 are still going strong, but unlike my current model, these come in four different colorways (Black, Blue, Oat White and Pink) — only the Black is at the low sale price of $49.83 but if I see the pink or white drop too, it may crumble my resolve and force my hand. I don't need an upgrade, but I'm a sucker for new colors.



I'll be watching the listing with interest over the Amazon Prime Big Deal days.

