Your wallet will love the sound of this HyperX QuadCast S USB mic Prime Day deal

Whether you're looking to entertain an audience with your livestreams or just want to communicate with your friends while gaming, it's a good idea to get a quality desk microphone. One of our favorites is the HyperX QuadCast S USB mic, which happens to be on sale for just $120 at Amazon thanks to Prime Day. This puts the mic 25% down from its normal $160 MSRP. If you need a mic to use with your PC, PS4, PS5, or Mac, this is a deal you shouldn't miss out on.

We've tested the HyperX QuadCast in the past (identical to the S version, minus the RGB lighting), and we rated it highly for a variety of reasons. The sound quality is great, so you won't need to worry about your audio being muddy or distorted. The mic also comes with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount that stops vibrations from your desk or keyboard from getting picked up by the mic, ensuring clean and clear audio. Other features include a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED indicator, four different polar patterns to choose from (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, bidirectional), and a mic sensitivity adjustment dial.

HyperX QuadCast S USB mic | $160 $120 at Amazon
Need a desk mic for your streaming or gaming setup? Look no further than the HyperX QuadCast S, a USB mic with excellent sound quality, a tap-to-mute sensor, four different polar patterns to choose from, snazzy USB lighting, and more.

The mic also comes with an adapter that allows you to use it with most mic stands and arms, and it's also fully compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, and Mac devices. Since this is the S variant of the QuadCast, the mic also features stylish RGB lighting that you can configure with HyperX's NGENUITY software.

In terms of software compatibility, the HyperX QuadCast S works with both Discord and TeamSpeak, as well as major streaming platforms like Streamlabs, OBS, and XSplit. You can also use the mic with various other programs if you'd like to record a podcast, speak up during video meetings, and more.

