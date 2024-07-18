My friend didn't want to play video games until she saw this gorgeous open world adventure

I have a friend who I've frequently thought would love video games. However, she has always felt daunted by the prospect of actually playing them. But that all changed when she watched Ghost of Tsushima gameplay.

You've probably heard people talking about Ghost of Tsushima or have watched videos of people playing it online. It's a gorgeous single-player action-adventure open world game. Many people rave about its beautiful environments, which are incredibly easy to enjoy thanks to the minimalist HUD. Plus, combat is rewarding while the story is engaging.

Ghost of Tsushima only recently came to PC last May after being a PlayStation exclusive, so no discounts have really been seen until now. Currently, you can purchase this beloved adventure for just $46.99 at CDKeys, which will net you a Steam code.

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PC): was $59.99 now $46.99 at CDKeys The Mongols have invaded the island of Tsushima and caused immeasurable harm to the people there. It seems the old and honorable Samurai ways of fighting aren't working very well, so you'll need to decide between that and dishonorable stealth while defending your homeland. 💰Price check: $59.99 at GMG | $59.99 at Steam

Ghost of Tsushima was originally a PlayStation exclusive but was brought to PC a couple of months ago in the form of the Director's Cut. It's lauded for its minimal HUD, which allows players to focus on the gorgeous open world around you. You're specifically traveling around the Island of Tsushima, off the coast of southeastern Japan, after the Mongols have invaded. As the story progresses, you'll need to fight to free your people while choosing between a more honorable and straightforward attack style or a disreputable and stealthy one.

✅Recommended if: You love getting lost in lengthy open-world games that offer challenging combat and beautiful locales to explore.

❌Skip this deal if: You're burnt out on single-player, action-adventure games.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Launch Trailer | PC Games - YouTube Watch On

I've been into PC and console gaming since I was a kid, but it's often surprised me how many people my age feel daunted by video games. I had one college friend, in particular, who I had a lot in common with, except she had never played video games growing up and wasn't sure she would like to do so as an adult. Over the years, I've told her about the games I'm currently playing and have sometimes encouraged her to check them out if interested. However, she has always declined. That said, her husband likes playing games, and she enjoys watching the stories unfold as he plays.

At one point, I suggested Ghost of Tsushima to her husband, and he eventually started playing it. To my surprise, one of the next times we met up, I found out my friend had been so engrossed by watching her husband play The Ghost of Tsushima that she decided she wanted to start her own game file. Now, she's obsessed with this game, drawn into the engaging conflict between the main character, Jin Sakai, and his desire to free his people from invading Mongols. She's even beaten it and has started it again. I'm so happy for her and honestly really impressed.

This honestly surprised me since Ghost of Tsushima isn't the easiest game in the world and isn't necessarily the best choice to ease someone into gaming. However, it does have multiple difficult levels, so my friend felt encouraged to play at a level she was comfortable with. It just goes to show that video games can be a good fit for anyone as long as the player finds the right genre, story, or gameplay to catch their interest.

Can I trust CDKeys? Yes. CDKeys is a legitimate game code distribution site where you can purchase game codes for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The only thing is you'll want to make sure the code you purchase works on your system and is meant for your region.

