Don't miss out on the cheapest portable monitor deal, ideal for a second screen for Discord while working or gaming

When working with computers or relaxing and playing video games, sometimes just having one monitor isn't enough. Some people need two or more portable monitors to help them multitask multiple assignments, play games while traveling, or simply open social apps to talk to people while working.

One such gadget is the HONGO 15.6" Portable Monitor. This handy portable PC monitor will help you juggle work and social responsibilities by providing a second window with 1920x1080 resolution that can connect to a myriad of devices.

As with any portable monitor, the HONGO 15.6" Portable Monitor is not cheap. It usually has an MSRP of $129.99, but Amazon is hosting a limited-time 38% discount for Cyber Monday, reducing it to $79.89.

HONGO 15.6" Portable Monitor | was $129.99 now $79.89 on Amazon Pop open a second screen to help you work on multiple projects or chat with your friends online while gaming with the HONGO 15.6" Portable Monitor. It features 1920 x 1080 HD resolution, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and HDR technology.

✅Perfect for: If you need a second monitor for multitasking at work or for opening social media apps to chat with your friends/colleagues while gaming. ❌Avoid if: You want a high-end monitor with faster refresh rates and lower response times to optimize a game's performance. Or if you need a 4K monitor with extremely precise color calibration and accuracy. 🔍Our experience: The HONGO 2K monitor: A budget-friendly solution for more screen space. It features virtually the same specs except for resolution and refresh rates.

Why you should buy this portable monitor deal

The HONGO 15.6" Portable Monitor has a lot of strong traits going for it to stand out amongst its competition. It is easy to use as you need to set it up, is to plug its USB Type-C cable into the machine of your choice, no drivers or apps are needed. It's also lightweight and ultraslim (0.3 inches), making it easy to pack and carry with you while traveling.

The monitor is capable of displaying HD resolutions of 1920 x 1080 with HDR technology to provide clean, vibrant, and crisp images. In addition, it features 60hz refresh rates to help ensure that PC games run smoothly at 60fps with no latency issues.

Speaking of games, on top of being able to hook up to PCs to provide an extra screen, the HONGO 15.6" Portable Monitor is compatible with all sorts of devices. These include laptops, smartphones, Asus Rog Ally, Steam Deck, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch.

While having a second monitor isn't mind-blowing or necessary for gaming, it's great to have a permanent second monitor that can connect to Discord, Slack, or other social-based apps. This will allow you to keep in touch with your friends or colleagues while you're concentrating on beating the best PC games on the market.

It's even more beneficial in the workplace. Having a second monitor can assist you with various projects that require multitasking like business presentations, taking research notes, group assignments, or editing videos.

The HONGO 15.6" Portable Monitor is currently on sale for Amazon for $79.89, after having its price cut down from $129.99 thanks to a 38% Cyber Monday discount. This means you will be able to save $50, which can you save up or use to buy one of the best PC accessories.

If you're looking for one of the best portable monitors that you can take with you on your travels and lighten your workload, then get on this deal for the HONGO 15.6" Portable Monitor.