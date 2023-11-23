Just $11 (?!) This essential, underrated, and powerful Xbox accessory is cut for Black Friday

The PDP Universal Gaming Media Remote Control is one of the most underappreciated accessories you can ever buy for your Xbox. With its traditional design and easy-to-use controls, this remote will allow Xbox fans to navigate menus and watch their favorite Netflix shows/movies or music streaming apps than Xbox controllers. You can also use HDMI-CEC on your Xbox if your TV supports it just to use your regular TV remote, but if you can't do that, or it doesn't work correctly for you, this is the next-best option.

This remote control also has a relatively consumer-friendly MSRP of $22.99 at most retailers. Thanks to Black Friday however, that price tag just got a lot more friendly as Amazon is currently selling the PDP Universal Gaming Media Remote Control at a 50% discount for $11.50 at Amazon.

PDP Universal Gaming Media Remote Control | was $22.99 now $11.50 at Amazon The PDP Universal Gaming Media Remote Control is a must-have accessory for Xbox gamers. With just the touch of a few buttons, gamers will be able to watch TV, stream media, or listen to music on their Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S more easily.



Price check: $21.40 at Walmart

Perfect for: Those who wish for better control over watching movies or streaming shows on their Xbox. Avoid if: the soft build quality isn't up to your standards and if you only use your Xbox for gaming.



Our review: PDP Media Remote for Xbox review (2020): A must-have for cord-cutters



Alternative deal: $19.54 at PDP

Why buy the PDP Universal Gaming Media Remote Control?

Make watching Netflix on Xbox a breeze with the PDP Universal Gaming Media Remote Control. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Admittedly, trying to watch Netflix, movies, or TV on your Xbox can be quite cumbersome when using the controller to navigate through menus. The controls weren't made for watching media and sometimes putting the controller down on a surface can accidentally cause the triggers to fast-forward or skip through entire scenes.

If you buy the PDP Universal Gaming Media Remote Control, however, you won't have to deal with any of those issues. This handy dandy remote will allow you to smoothly and quickly navigate menus and access fast-forward/rewind buttons like a regular TV remote.

Its other features include a simple and responsive button layout, motion-activated backlighting, and comfy ergonomics. What's more is that this remote is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

At this moment in time, Amazon is currently offering a 50% Black Friday discount deal for the PDP Universal Gaming Media Remote Control, reducing its MSRP from $22.99 to $11.50. Considering the remote's retail price is already pretty cheap for what it this, this 50% discount for one of the best Xbox accessories is an absolute steal that nobody should miss out on.

So if you're taking a break from playing the best Xbox games and want an easy way to chill watching Netflix or listening to music on your Xbox, then take advantage of this deal.