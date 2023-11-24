The best games from your childhood are down to $20 for Black Friday

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has experienced a rollercoaster of quality for its games over the years, with extreme highs and lows. However, there is very little who would deny that Sonic's adventures on the SEGA Genesis during the 1990s are some of the greatest platformers to have ever been made in the platformer genre.

For those wanting to relive Sonic's golden age or introduce their kids to the Blue Blur's finest titles, Black Friday is providing the best time to do so with these exclusive deals for Sonic Origins Plus. This collection of Sonic's SEGA Genesis games is currently on sale for $19.99 at Amazon and $19.99 at Best Buy.

Sonic Origins Plus | was $39.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy Revisit the legendary SEGA Genesis era of Sonic games with Sonic Origins Plus. This collection of classic Sonic titles includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD, Sonic 3 & Knuckles. It also includes all Sonic's Game Gear games and Amy Rose as a new playable character in all Sonic's Genesis titles.

✅Perfect for: fans of fast 2D platformers and long-time Sonic fans. ❌Avoid if: you don't enjoy platformers or prefer slower-paced platformers like Mario games. 💰Price Check: $25.99 at Xbox 👀Alternative deal: $19.99 at Amazon 🤔Why Best Buy? Buying products from Best Buy will reward you with 1st-class customer support, easier returns, and even in-store pick-ups for your orders depending on your area. In addition, signing up for a My Best Buy membership will net you access to a plethora of benefits such as exclusive discounts, faster shipping, and longer return periods, making Best Buy one of the best go-to retailers during Black Friday. Check our in-depth primer on My Best Buy memberships for more details.

Why should I buy Sonic Origins Plus?

Sonic Origins Plus is a collection that brings together every major Sonic game released on the Sega Genesis including Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD, and Sonic 3 & Knuckles into one definitive package. These games are considered some of the finest 2D platformers ever made and still hold up even being released decades ago.

Each of these classic titles features fast-paced platforming gameplay, tight and intuitive controls, imaginative level design, catchy and memorable music, and fun bosses to beat. Not to mention, these games have balanced difficulty which is considerate for new players while providing satisfying challenges for those wishing to master the mechanics and set speed-running records.

But this collection doesn't just include Sonic's greatest Sega Genesis hits, it's packed with all sorts of bonus games and new gameplay additions. For starters, Sonic Origins Plus contains every single Sonic game released on Sega's Game Gear handheld console. While Sonic's Game Gear games aren't as famous or aged as gracefully as their Genesis cousins, they're still enjoyable in their own right.

As for the new features: Sonic's rival, Knuckles the Echidna, has been added as a playable character in Sonic CD, complete with his unique level routes. Also, Sonic's longtime fangirl turned heroine, Amy Rose, has been added as a brand-new character for all Genesis games and features a unique gameplay style where she bashes enemies into bits with her Piko Piko Hammer.

With the help of Black Friday 2023, the Xbox version of Sonic Origins Plus' MSRP has been dramatically reduced at several retailers, the best discount deal being $19.99 at Best Buy. If you buy it from Best Buy and sign up for My Best Buy membership, you will be granted a 60-day return window to try out a product before deciding to keep it.

If you've been thinking about getting a Christmas gift for your kids or if you have a friend who grew up playing Sonic games back in the 1990s, then I highly recommend getting Sonic Origins Plus. Sonic's Genesis games are some of the best games of the 16-bit era of gaming (Sonic 3 & Knuckles is one of my personal favorite games of all time), and thanks to this collection, they're now some of the best Xbox games that 2D platformer fans of all ages should not miss out on.