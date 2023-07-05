Incredible deal: Save $1,000 on Dell's RTX 4090 Alienware Aurora gaming PC

If you're looking for top-notch gaming PC power without compromises, gaming desktops will be right up your alley. Towers from Dell's Alienware Aurora collection specifically are some of the best pre-built gaming PCs on the market, and currently, you can get a rig with an RTX 4090 GPU in it for a massive $1,000 off. That bargain drops the cost of the PC down to $3,000 — a full 25% less than the regular $4,000 price.

In addition to the 4090, the PC also comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Overall, these are some of the best specs you'll find right now, so this system will definitely run the best PC games on the best settings without issue.

Alienware Aurora R15 | $3999.99 $2999.99 at Dell Equipped with an RTX 4090, a Ryzen 7 7700X, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD, is gaming PC packs all the power you'll need into a gorgeously unique case bathed in glorious RGB.

The Alienware Aurora 15 was unveiled by Dell last September, and since then, it's proven to be one of the best desktops available. Like earlier Aurora systems, there are multiple SKUs of it outfitted with the best hardware that Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA have to offer. All of it comes packaged in a snazzy curvaceous case with plenty of RGB, along with a glass side panel that shows off the components within.

Alienware Aurora R15 Specs (Image credit: Dell) Price: $2999.99 at Dell

OS: Windows 11 Home

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

CPU Cooler: 240mm AIO water cooler

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

RAM: 16GB DDR5-4800

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

Fans: Five 120mm fans

This particular rig is notable for its inclusion of the mighty RTX 4090, a behemoth of a GPU that costs $1,500-2,000 to purchase standalone and delivers the best gaming performance money can buy. Most pre-built systems that feature it generally cost around $3,500-$4,000 or more, so the fact this one is discounted down to $3,000 is a big deal (literally).

Note that you'll definitely want to pair this beast with one of the best gaming monitors, as the 4090's power will be bottlenecked by anything that doesn't have a high refresh rate and isn't 4K (or, at the very least, ultrawide). They are on the pricey side, but it's important to get one if you want to take advantage of this rig's full potential. Also, with all the Prime Day deals coming up, there will no doubt be plenty of heavily discounted 4K displays available soon.

This deal is fantastic, but $3,000 is still a lot of money. If you'd prefer something more affordable, consider this $1,100 deal on an RTX 3080-equipped Alienware Aurora R13. It's not as capable as this system, but with its RTX 3080 GPU and 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900F, you're still getting a ton of horsepower for $1,800.