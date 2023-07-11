Get this incredible 17-inch AMD-powered Alienware gaming laptop for nearly HALF OFF

Alienware makes some serious gaming hardware, and ultra-powerful m17 line of laptops perfectly showcases that. Right now, the Alienware m17 R5, packed with last year's AMD hardware, is enjoying a massive discount as part of this year's bonanza of deals like with Amazon Prime Day 2023 and Dell's "Black Friday in July." Get a top of the line gaming laptop for just $1,199.99 at Dell, and absurd discount that's knocking nearly 50% off the laptop.

Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage: was $2,349.99 now $1,199.99 at Dell This crazy powerful gaming laptop is thick and heavy, but it's also packed with AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX and Radeon RX 6850M XT, enough power to play all the latest and greatest PC games. Right now, it can be yours for nearly half off. Price check: $2,299.99 at Best Buy (different configuration) ✅Pros: Powerful AMD hardware, excellent keyboard, solid design and build

❌Cons: Thick and heavy, can run hot

Alienware m17 R5 specs Price: $1,199.99 (-$1,150)

Display: 17.3-inch, 1920x1080 FHD, 360Hz, non-touch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT

Memory: 16GB, DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Weight: 7.3lbs

The Alienware m17 R5 currently being discounted at Dell is the AMD Advantage edition, meaning it's entirely powered by AMD hardware and boasts a ton of exclusive features like AMD SmartSwitch. This includes the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8 cores that boost up to 4.9GHz, and the AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT with 12GB of VRAM. The duo is paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 17.3-inch, 1080p, 360Hz display. You also get Alienware's excellent mechanical laptop keyboard.

This isn't the first time we've seen this laptop so heavily discounted, as it went on sale during Memorial Day weekend alongside other Alienware products. However, this discount shaves an additional $400 off the price tag, making it a far better sale for those looking for a great gaming laptop.

Alienware x17 R2: was $4,299.99 now $2,499.99 at Dell Do you want the screen size and all the power of the m17 R5 but in a more compact, premium chassis? The x17 R2 is even more powerful, has an even faster screen, looks incredible, and is also heavily discounted at Dell. Price check: $3,059.99 at Best Buy (different configuration) ✅Pros: Very premium design, top-of-the-line internals and display

❌Cons: No mechanical keyboard, paying extra for design

Why we like this deal

The Alienware m17 R5 isn't the latest monster powerhouse to come out of Dell's gaming brand, with the Alienware m18 R1 taking over that role with all the latest and greatest hardware from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. It's also not quite as impressive as the Alienware x-series of gaming laptops, which pack just as much power in more premium chassis (in case you missed it, the Alienware x17 R2 is actually $1,800 off at Dell, another absolutely incredible discount).

The existence of these laptops doesn't make the m17 R5 any less formidable, as last year's AMD hardware is insanely powerful and is future-proofed for years to come. Sure, it may have since been usurped by the AMD's Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs, but that won't stop you from playing all the best PC games with high settings and even higher framerates, thanks to that impressive 360Hz display and AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology.

The Alienware m17 R5 is extremely thick and every bit as heavy, and its battery life won't make it through a whole day away from the charger, but that's not the point, is it? This laptop is meant to be the equivalent of a powerful desktop gaming PC that happens to be portable, and it accomplishes that. With Alienware's genuinely excellent mechanical laptop keyboard, a robust and understated design, and plenty of ports, the m17 R5 has everything you need to dominate. You can even pair it with an Alienware monitor, like this gorgeous 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor that's currently on sale.

This laptop counted among the best gaming laptops of last year, and now you can get it at an absurd price that thrashes the price-to-performance ratio of basically any competitor. For those who want a gaming desktop instead, Alienware's Aurora towers are enjoying big savings at Dell, too.

If you're still not convinced this is the laptop for you, peruse Windows Central's hub for all the very best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptops deals.