I saved $100 on this super weird 'first of its kind' LG monitor — and you can too

Looking for a new monitor during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale? You're in luck, as I think I've found the weirdest monitor I've ever seen. This is the LG DualUp, featuring an incredibly unusual 16:18 aspect ratio and a display resolution of 2560 x 2880. It's now on sale for $100 off, but only for a limited time. So grab it while you can!

According to LG, the DualUp is a more efficient use of virtual desk space when using your PC. LG argues that much of the content you consumer on a computer these days is formatted horizontally, so a taller display enables the ability to see more of that content on screen at once.

LG DualUp 28MQ780-B | was $699 now $599 at Amazon



You ever used a 16:18 monitor before? Well, now's your chance. Featuring an incredibly weird 2560x2880 resolution and LG's excellent ergonomic stand, this monitor is supposed to increase your productivity by giving you two monitors in one.



✅ Great for: Productivity workflows, scrolling long webpages or documents, using as a secondary monitor

We've seen this a little bit with PC makers slowly moving to 16:10 and 3:2 aspect ratios, which are slightly taller than the common 16:9 displays you're probably used to. but 16:18 takes things to a whole new level, essentially bundling the equivalent of two 16:9 displays bolted together vertically.

In fact, one of the features of the DualUp is the ability to display two sources at once in that above and below configuration, essentially giving you two monitors in one. It also supports HDR10 content, and has USB-C Type C input with 90W of power delivery to keep your laptop charged.

I've had my eye on the LG DualUp for a while, because I like the idea. The monitor even comes with LG's excellent ergo-stand, which is able to swivel and adjust in any way you like, meaning you can position the monitor where you find it most comfortable.

For me, I'm going to use it as a secondary monitor for monitoring Slack or TweetDeck, as I think it's perfectly suited for that.

Big Deal Days: The best early savings

Big Deal Days: Frequently asked questions

The specifics for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are now publicly available, with minor hints as to which brands and categories will enjoy significant discounts. Rest assured, we'll update this page with the latest dates and details whenever the company releases more information.

When is Prime Big Deal Days happening? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, and will run through October 11. If you have any Alexa-compatible hardware, you can say, "Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days" to have Amazon create a reminder for the event.

Which countries are taking part in Big Deal Days? Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK will all take part in Prime Big Deal Days via their respective storefronts. If your country doesn't have its own localized version of Amazon, you may still be able to make purchases from a neighboring variant, but usual restrictions likely apply, so check your local Amazon international shipping terms and conditions.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership? Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive sales event just like Prime Day before it and Prime Early Access Sale before that. If you're not already a member, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (plus tax) to qualify for discounts. For new users, a 30-day trial of Prime is the perfect way to take advantage since you're free to cancel your subscription after the event.