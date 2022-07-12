Brilliant savings on Govee RGB lighting during Amazon Prime Day
By Ben Wilson published
Get colorful and creative with these multicolored lights.
Govee offers a massive variety of RGB lighting kits, from flexible reels of LEDs you can position around shelves to incredible multi-colored wall panels. There's plenty for neon-loving gamers looking to personalize their space, like the Govee Glide Hexa light panels, now only $130 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down 35% from MSRP during Amazon Prime Day.
We've rounded up some of the best Govee sets on offer during the two-day sale event, including kits we've taken a closer look at for reviews.
Save up to 35% on Govee LED lights
Govee Glide Hexa |
$200 $130 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These affordable hexagon lights feature multiple colors for gorgeous gradient patterns in each panel. Slightly elevated away from a wall, they project brilliant back lights and give the illusion of floating on rainbow lights.
Govee Glide Hexa Pro 3D Hexagon |
$250 $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Like the Glide hexagons, these panels appear to hover away from the wall, this time with an incredible 3D cube effect. Check out our Glide Hexa Pro review (opens in new tab) to see how easy they are to install and customize.
Govee RGBIC neon rope light |
$120 $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These flexible rope lights let you get creative with wall-mounted shapes. Featuring diffused LED lighting with animated patterns that react to music, our Govee LED neon rope lights review (opens in new tab)shows how versatile these bendy tubes can be.
Govee Glide RGBIC LED wall lights |
$100 $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Our Govee Glide wall light review (opens in new tab) shows how easy this range of adhesive LED tubes is to set up. These versatile wall lights are perfect if you're looking to create some sharp-edged designs in your gaming room.
Govee smart LED light bars |
$65 $44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These compact bars still feature the gorgeous segmented light sections as the more advanced kits, and they're compact enough to place almost anywhere. Remote control with the Govee app makes it easy to illuminate your space.
Govee smart LED strip lights |
$20 $16 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
LED strips bring RGB lighting to your gaming space with discreet clips. Our Govee RGBIC LED strip lights review (opens in new tab) featured a Bluetooth model, but this kit also supports Wi-Fi connectivity for smart speaker control and the same built-in microphone to react to music.
Stay tuned to Windows Central for the next few days as we're keeping with the best savings with our live Prime Day Deals roundup (opens in new tab).
Ben Wilson is a freelance writer working for Windows Central with technical expertise and a background in electronics retail. Fueling a technology and video game obsession with coffee, you can usually find him behind one screen or another.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.