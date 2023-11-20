Black Friday 2023 LIVE: The hottest curated deals on Xbox, PC, and gaming accessories recommended by us

We're here, and we're ready to SAVE YOU (and maybe us) some money this Black Friday. Welcome to our Black Friday 2023 gaming and tech deals live hub. This is a one-stop shop for all things that will save you cash going into this holiday season. We've already seen some pretty huge discounts on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC gaming handhelds, and other sweet accessories.

To that end, we're rounding up every truly worthwhile deal on controllers, games, headsets, mice, keyboards, and other big-ticket items like laptops and beyond. We'll price-check against competitors for you, double-check that they're actually real deals and not those pesky "fake" deals, and also sprinkle in some expert advice along the way.

Microsoft has been going quite hard and heavy on Xbox Series X|S console deals, we've seen the Xbox Series X shed up to $100 off its usual asking price, but competitors are closing in with other freebies to sweeten the deal. The competition is harsher than ever between the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and even outlets like Dell that you might not typically associate with PC gaming or Xbox deals. Yes, even Dell sells Xbox consoles these days, and the deals they have are often surprising.

Black Friday used to be one day only, but now it spans the entire month of November virtually. With everything going up in price, Black Friday and the following Cyber Monday are usually a great time to seal a deal on accessories that might've been a little too hard to justify. My team and I have tested dozens upon dozens of headsets, monitors, keyboards, controllers, and other accessories to help curate this list. We won't recommend bogus products, and we won't recommend deals that aren't truly worth it. Everything here is heavily vetted and represents only the best gaming and tech accessory recommendations on offer this holiday season.

Jez Corden Social Links Navigation Co-Managing Editor For those who don't know me, hi! I'm Jez Corden, co-managing editor at Windows Central, with a particular focus on gaming and the Xbox ecosystem. My team and I have personally reviewed hundreds of gaming products, from games themselves to monitors to mice to keyboards and consoles and everything in between and beyond. Every product in this list is heavily vetted for quality and value, cross-referenced against other deals and retailers, to bring you the best savings this holiday season.

Black Friday gaming deals: Curated picks

These are our TOP picks from products we've personally reviewed and recommended across Windows Central. These are the absolute best quality, or best value accessories, games, and other gaming products for the duration of this week's big Black Friday deals event.

Xbox Series X | was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy This is the absolute best deal we can find for the Xbox Series X right now. The Xbox Series X is a 4K beast of a console, powering the latest gaming experiences ideal for UHD TV sets (many of which are also on sale for Black Friday!)

✅Perfect for: 4K high-end next-gen gaming.

❌Avoid if: If you don't have a 4K TV, you might as well grab an Xbox Series S instead in some cases.

💰Price check: $449.99 at Walmart

🔍Our review: Xbox Series X review: Proving its worth

Xbox Series S 512GB + 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | was $299.99 now $249 at Walmart



If you don't have a 4K TV and don't want to spend a ton of money, the Xbox Series S is a great option too. Absolutely tiny, this pint-sized next-gen console can run games well at 1080p, generally at 60 FPS. This is a high-value option for those who may be seeking an Xbox ecosystem entry as a companion device, or for less. While there are some cheaper deals out there, this one comes with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate worth $45 dollars.

✅Perfect for: Affordable entry to next-gen gaming.

❌Avoid if: If you have a 4K TV, you might want to save a bit more and get an Xbox Series X.

💰Price check: $239 at Amazon (without Xbox Game Pass)

🔍Our review: Xbox Series S review: Modern gaming at an affordable price

Seagate Storage 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S | was $220 now $150 at Best Buy This storage solution was incredibly pricy at launch, but thanks to the passage of time and recent deals, it's now far more palatable. Games are getting bigger and bigger over time, and this 1TB card slots in nicely to both the Xbox Series X or Series S console to give you storage for a ton more games.

Black Friday gaming deals: Hot discounts

These are further deals we're tracking during this week's Black Friday gaming festivities. These are deals with historically low prices, high-value options, and gift ideas for the holidays.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma | was $149.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy This premier offering from Razer isn't just the finest wired Xbox controller; it stands tall as one of the absolute best Xbox controllers overall. Boasting all the features a gamer could want, it's the ultimate gamepad — and you can get one for a massive $60 discount thanks to Black Friday.

✅Perfect for: Adding back paddles for competitive first-person shooters (access controls without taking your thumbs off the movement sticks).

❌Avoid if: You don't like wired controllers.

💰Price check: $99 at Razer

🔎Our review: Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma review: Razer's Xbox controller almost feels like cheating

Thrustmaster T248X racing wheel and magnetic pedals | was $399.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy If you want to take your gameplay and racing experience to the next level, the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel and magnetic pedals are right up your alley. It promises an immersive racing experience right in the comfort of your home. You can snag them right now at Best Buy and save $120.

✅Perfect for: Newcomers and experienced racers deep in the simulation net who want to elevate their racing experience.

❌Avoid if: If you're just trying your hand at racing games and don't want to fully commit, as this is still an expensive investment into your gaming experience.

💰Price check: $279.99 at Amazon

🔎Our review: Thrustmaster T248X review: Force feedback for beginners and enthusiasts

Black Friday gaming deals: Limited deals LIVE

Black Friday is here, gamers.

This section of our live hub is a constantly updated feed of the latest relevant gaming deals from across every major retailer. We're doing it live like this because many of the deals sell out incredibly quickly, or are those typical Amazon "lightning" deals which are only available for a brief window.

It might be a good idea to bookmark this page or leave it open in a tab on your browser to keep things fresh through the week if you're looking for deals for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. Without further deliberations, let's get into it.