Samsung's excellent Odyssey G7 monitor with 240Hz is down to its lowest price

You can get the Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 27-inch monitor for just $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a monitor that often sells for as high as $700 and is still going for that price at other retailers like Best Buy (opens in new tab). Usually when it does go on sale you can find it only dropping as low as $600 or so. Today's price matches a low we've only seen maybe twice in its lifetime, which makes this a fantastic deal if you can swing it.

Want more fantastic monitor deals? Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day next week and we're seeing tons of great monitor price drops. Check our roundup of the best Prime Day monitor deals as we continue to update it.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor $700 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The monitor has a couple of great features going for it, including a 1000R curved panel, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1440p resolution. Add on stuff like adaptive sync and a USB hub and you've got a bargain at this price.

Among other features, the Odyssey G7 has a 1000R curvature. If you've never played on a curved screen before, you don't know what you're missing. It is as close to the curve of your eye as possible, which means you get full immersion without even realizing it. Whether you're watching movies or playing video games, the experience is improved by the curve. Plus it results in less eye fatigue and strain over a long period of time.

The other technical specifications include a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 240Hz refresh rate. The first two are just great and ideal on a 27-inch screen. The refresh rate is well above average and definitely a feature worth paying attention to if you're into gaming, especially games like Halo or Call of Duty. Some of the other features include HDR600 support, which means better image quality with HDR content.

The G7 Series also has adaptive sync, which includes support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing when working with your graphics card. Samsung's QLED technology helps with colors and image quality as well. The connectivity includes two DisplayPort, one HDMI port, and a USB hub that has two USB-A 3.0 ports.